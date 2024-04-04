KAI India 100% Stainless Steel Nail Clipper for Ultimate Comfort

New Delhi: Kai India, the Indian subsidiary of Japan’s leading brand KAI, with over 115-year legacy in crafting exceptional kitchen and beauty tools, highlights the excellence of its 100% stainless steel Nail Clipper. Seamlessly fusing time-honored Japanese craftsmanship with state-of-the-art technology, this nail clipper establishes an unprecedented benchmark for precision, longevity, and user convenience.

KAI TsumEkiri (Nail Clipper) has a sleek and ergonomic design, ensuring effortless nail trimming. Its reinforced lever guarantees optimal functionality and ease of use. Crafted from high-quality stainless steel, the nail clipper maintains consistent hardness and stability, resulting in enduring edge retention that ensures precise nail trimming with every use. Say goodbye to the struggle of applying excessive force. KAI Nail Clipper’s intelligent design eliminates the need for undue pressure, making each nail-cutting experience comfortable and efficient.

“At Kai India, our mission has always been to craft tools that elevate the daily experiences of our customers. It encapsulates the essence of Japanese design and engineering, ensuring unparalleled quality and durability. Beyond its trimming function, the nail clipper provides a comprehensive nail care solution. Featuring an integrated nail file and grime remover, it facilitates effortless nail shaping and debris elimination. KAI Tsumekiri embodies our unwavering dedication to excellence, mirroring the pinnacle of Japanese design and engineering,” said Mr. Rajesh U. Pandya, Managing Director of Kai India.

The KAI India’s Nail Clipper can be purchased and various other leading e-commerce platforms, and comes in 7 different attractive colours.

Founded in Seki in 1908, KAI group products have cult status in Japan. The brand is known for its high-quality beauty care and personal grooming products integrating practical aesthetics with refined craftsmanship providing well-designed, innovative houseware, and beauty care products that are used widely in day-to-day lives.

Japan-based KAI Group made a foray into the Indian market by setting up a manufacturing facility spanning over 30,000 sq mt in Neemrana, Rajasthan. KAI brings over 800 years of Japanese legacy of forging blades, directly to Indian households with its kitchenware range. KAI Also offers high-precision beauty and personal care products to Indian consumers adding value to their daily life. They are determined to provide products prepared with detailed R&D and superior Japanese technology. With its clear vision and mission, KAI is marching forward towards becoming a household name in India.