Activate Welcomes 47 New Fellows

BERKELEY, Calif., July 08, 2025 — Activate, the nonprofit organization that helps science entrepreneurs transform breakthrough ideas into advanced hard tech companies, today announced the next cohort of 47 scientists and engineers who are joining the Activate Fellowship. The 39 companies of Cohort 2025 are developing technologies across 14 industries. This new cohort represents 29 cities and nine states in the U.S., spanning Activate’s four hub communities – Berkeley, Boston, Houston, and New York – as well as Activate Anywhere, the remote-based community that includes fellows across the U.S.

“Science entrepreneurship is the origin story of tomorrow’s industries,” said Cyrus Wadia, CEO of Activate. “The U.S. has long been a world center for science leadership and technological advancement. When it comes to solving the world’s biggest challenges, hard tech innovation is how we unlock the best solutions. From infrastructure to energy to agriculture, these Activate Fellows are the bold thinkers who are building the next generation of science-focused companies to lead us into the future.”

The selection process attracted applications from across the nation and demonstrated trends in future hard tech innovation across a number of industries including semiconductors, AI, critical minerals, energy security, agriculture, infrastructure, and more. Activate’s selection committees include some of the world’s top subject matter experts across the fields of quantum, robotics, biology, agriculture, energy, direct air capture, and many others, ensuring that the technologies and startups that fellows establish are truly novel.

Activate continues to expand its region of impact even further, now adding its first fellow in Ohio and making its total geographic reach 25 states. The Activate Anywhere cohort, first launched by the U.S. National Science Foundation, includes even more fellows in innovation ecosystems like Michigan and Colorado, in addition to fellows in the core Activate Communities based out of California, Massachusetts, New York, and Texas. This year’s cohort also includes increased emphasis to onshore domestic semiconductor manufacturing funded through the NIST CHIPS Research and Development (R&D) Office and the National Science Foundation.

This marks the 11th cohort for Activate, which was founded in 2015. Over the past decade, Activate Fellows have created 236 companies, of which 97 percent are still active. These companies have raised over $4B in follow-on funding and created almost 3,000 new jobs across the U.S. This year’s fellows were selected from over 900 applications, making this the most competitive cohort to date. As a nonprofit organization, Activate relies on partnerships with generous funders, from government to private philanthropy, to make the fellowship possible.