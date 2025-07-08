CTC Global Appoints Josh Cox as Vice President, Field and Technical Services

IRVINE, Calif., July 08, 2025 –CTC Global, the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of high-capacity advanced conductors, is pleased to announce the appointment of Josh Cox as Vice President of Field and Technical Services. In this role, Mr. Cox will lead CTC Global’s Field Services Team and their work supporting the integration of ACCC® Advanced Conductors into the grid in order to rapidly improve grid efficiency, capacity, and resilience for customers.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Josh to the team, where he’ll bring his technical expertise, strategic mindset, and strong commitment to quality and innovation to the great work we provide our customers,” says Kevin Corbalis, CTC Global’s Chief Technology Officer. “Josh will help drive ACCC® Advanced Conductor implementation and get utilities up and running quickly to deliver the greatest amount of electricity at the lowest capital cost.”

Mr. Cox is joining CTC Global with over 20 years of experience in the utility industry, beginning his career as a lineman and advancing into leadership roles overseeing large-scale infrastructure and field teams at both Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) and Southern California Edison (SCE). Most recently he served as Superintendent of Transmission Power at SCE, where he played a pivotal role in the adoption of CTC Global’s ACCC® Advanced Conductors and InfoCore® Technology, including leading the successful installation of the ACCC® Conductor on the Laguna Bell-Mesa Line. He is a graduate of Northwest Lineman College.