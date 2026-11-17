Kondotty, Kerala [India], November 17: With its strategic proximity to Calicut International Airport and growing commercial significance, Kondotty is emerging as a promising destination for business, investment and infrastructure development. Building on this potential, Telal Group envisions a new chapter for the region through an ambitious AeroCity concept.

Drawing on its international business experience and expanding interests in hospitality and infrastructure, Telal Group aims to contribute to Kondotty’s transformation into a more connected, dynamic and economically vibrant urban destination.

Central to this vision is the idea of an AeroCity — an airport-connected urban ecosystem that brings together business, commerce, hospitality, innovation and cultural experiences.

A significant reflection of this ambition is Rozia International Convention Centre, one of the region’s prominent large-capacity auditorium and convention facilities. Located near Calicut International Airport, Rozia is increasingly establishing itself as a hub for trade expos, business meetings, corporate events, conferences and industry gatherings, alongside weddings and major social celebrations.

Among Kerala’s sizeable convention facilities, Rozia represents the growing role of modern event infrastructure in attracting business activity beyond traditional metropolitan centres. Large-scale exhibitions and corporate gatherings can also create opportunities for local entrepreneurs, hospitality providers, transport operators and event professionals.

Telal Group’s presence in the hospitality sector also extends to Sofia Lounge, another destination developed under the Group’s umbrella. Together, Sofia Lounge and Rozia reflect the Group’s expanding involvement in hospitality, celebrations and event infrastructure, contributing to the region’s evolving social and commercial landscape.

The Vision 2040 Development Conclave has brought further attention to discussions surrounding Kondotty’s future, connecting regional development priorities with government leadership, entrepreneurs and business perspectives.

Complementing this broader ambition is AeroCity Ascent, envisioned by Telal Group as a platform for business, culture and experiences. The initiative aims to bring together

entrepreneurs, investors, innovators, industry leaders and creative communities, encouraging collaboration, knowledge exchange and new opportunities.

Rather than viewing urban transformation solely through physical infrastructure, Telal Group’s approach emphasises the people, enterprises and experiences that help a city thrive.

As Kondotty looks towards its next phase of development, the AeroCity concept presents an opportunity to reimagine its identity beyond an airport town — as an emerging destination for enterprise, innovation, connectivity and cultural exchange.

For Telal Group, the aspiration is to help transform Kondotty’s geographical advantage into a foundation for sustainable regional progress.

Website : roziaconventioncenter.com