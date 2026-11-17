Nov 17: When booking a holiday, most travellers pay attention to the destination, flight times and departure airport. But there’s one small detail on a boarding pass that might catch their attention for an entirely different reason.

Airport codes.

While most are simply combinations of letters that identify a destination, some spell out surprisingly familiar words, expressions and even animal names.

And Africa is home to some of the most unexpected examples.

An African travel expert, Dr Mohanjeet Brar, has rounded up eight of the world’s most unusual airport codes, including six across the continent, that might make passengers look twice when checking their travel documents.

Six weird airport codes from around the world

1. OMG – Omega, Namibia

Perhaps the most unexpected code on the list is OMG, belonging to Omega Airport in Namibia.

For anyone familiar with modern text messaging, the three letters are instantly recognisable as the abbreviation for ‘Oh My God’.

Located in Namibia’s Zambezi Region, it’s certainly an airport name that could prompt a reaction when spotted on a travel itinerary.

2. DOG – Dongola, Sudan

Animal lovers might be pleased to discover that DOG is also an airport code.

It belongs to Dongola Airport in Sudan, serving the city of Dongola in the country’s north.

While it might sound like the perfect destination for a holiday with a four-legged friend, the code is simply an unusual coincidence.

3. DIE – Arrachart Airport, Madagascar

One of the more unfortunate combinations belongs to Arrachart Airport, serving Antsiranana in northern Madagascar.

Its three-letter code is DIE, which might not be the most reassuring combination to see printed on a boarding pass.

The code is understood to derive from the destination’s former name, Diego-Suárez.

4. BOY – Bobo-Dioulasso, Burkina Faso

Travellers heading to Burkina Faso’s second-largest city might find themselves flying into BOY.

The code belongs to Bobo-Dioulasso Airport, making it one of the more memorable combinations on the list.

It’s certainly an airport code that stands out, particularly when compared with the more conventional abbreviations travellers are used to seeing.

5. BUG – Benguela, Angola

Not quite a destination for those who dislike creepy crawlies.

BUG is the airport code associated with Benguela in Angola, a coastal city overlooking the Atlantic Ocean.

The city is known for its beaches and coastal scenery, although its airport code might leave some travellers wondering whether they’ve booked a rather different kind of getaway.

6. FIG – Fria, Guinea

Fruit fans might be tempted by this next destination.

FIG is the airport code for Fria in Guinea, giving the West African destination an abbreviation that looks more like something you’d find in a supermarket than on a boarding pass.

Two more unusual airport codes from around the world

7. WOW – Willow, Alaska, USA

Moving beyond Africa, WOW is the rather enthusiastic airport code assigned to Willow Airport in Alaska.

It’s certainly a more exciting combination to spot on a boarding pass, although the destination itself is a small community in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

8. FAT – Fresno Yosemite International Airport, California, USA

Travellers flying into Fresno, California, might be surprised to see FAT printed on their luggage tags.

The airport serves the wider Fresno and Yosemite region, making this one of the more amusing codes for a major US travel gateway.

Why are airport codes sometimes so unusual?

Airport codes are an essential part of the travel industry, helping identify destinations across airline reservations, schedules and travel documents.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) assigns three-letter location codes, which are used to identify airports and other transport locations.

While many codes are derived from the name of a city or airport, others have developed through historical naming conventions or simply happen to spell out familiar words.