AFROTECH™ 2026 SPOTLIGHTS TECHNOLOGY, POLICY AND INNOVATION DURING THIRD DAY IN HOUSTON

Day 4 features the inaugural Executive Policy Breakfast, Smart Cities programming, healthcare innovation and the Blavity House Party Block Party.

HOUSTON, TX (November 7, 2026) – AfroTech 2026 continued yesterday with a focus on the intersection of technology, policy, healthcare and business, bringing together leaders across industries for its third day of programming.

As AfroTech celebrates its 10th anniversary, the conference continues to serve as a platform for business exchange, executive networking, entrepreneurship and conversations shaping the future of technology.

Day 4 Highlights Included:

Executive Policy Breakfast: AfroTech hosted its inaugural policy breakfast, bringing together public leaders, policymakers and executives for conversations on technology’s impact on policy and the future of civic engagement.

AfroTech hosted its inaugural policy breakfast, bringing together public leaders, policymakers and executives for conversations on technology’s impact on policy and the future of civic engagement. Smart Cities Programming: Industry leaders explored the intersection of smart city technology, clean energy and civic innovation.

Industry leaders explored the intersection of smart city technology, clean energy and civic innovation. HealthStack Conference: The second day of the healthcare innovation experience continued with programming focused on clinical AI, digital health and healthcare innovation.

The second day of the healthcare innovation experience continued with programming focused on clinical AI, digital health and healthcare innovation. AfroTech Authors Pavilion: Featured conversations brought together authors and thought leaders, including Roy Wood Jr., Robin Givhan and Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson.

Featured conversations brought together authors and thought leaders, including Roy Wood Jr., Robin Givhan and Tareasa “Reesa Teesa” Johnson. Blavity House Party Block Party: Attendees gathered for an evening celebrating community, music and culture at Discovery Green, returning for its third year.

Attendees gathered for an evening celebrating community, music and culture at Discovery Green, returning for its third year. AfroTech Legacy Dinner: An invite-only celebration honored the Future 50 honorees and commemorated AfroTech’s 10-year anniversary in partnership with Black Enterprise.

AfroTech 2026 concludes Friday, November 6, with the Creators Summit and additional programming focused on entrepreneurship, technology and the creator economy.