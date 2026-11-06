The Unaudited Line Item: Why Indian MSMEs Keep Paying for Software They Stopped Using

India now has close to 7.9 crore enterprises registered on the Udyam platform. Most of them have no procurement function, no software asset register, and no idea what their recurring spend actually totals.

Ask the owner of a twenty-person firm in Pune or Coimbatore what the business spends on raw materials, and the answer comes immediately. Ask what it spends on software subscriptions, and there is usually a pause.

That pause is the problem. Indian small and mid-sized businesses have moved almost every function to a subscription — accounting, CRM, design, storage, scheduling, e-way bill compliance, and increasingly a layer of AI tools for drafting and support. Each arrived as a small monthly figure on one person’s card. Collectively they have become a cost centre nobody owns.

Research on UK small businesses put annual waste on unused software licences at as much as £10,000 per firm. Indian MSMEs operate at lower ticket sizes, but the structural weakness is identical and arguably worse, because purchasing is more decentralised. A tool is bought by whoever needs it, charged to whoever has the company card, and renewed automatically for as long as nobody checks — in a market where comparing what business software should cost now takes a couple of minutes.

With over 80 per cent of Indian MSMEs reporting plans to raise cloud spending, that exposure is growing rather than shrinking.

Procurement without a procurement function

In a large enterprise, a software purchase triggers a process: a business case, a vendor comparison, a negotiated rate, a renewal date owned by someone in finance. In a forty-person firm, it triggers a sign-up page.

This is not carelessness. It is rational behaviour in a business where everyone is doing three jobs. But it produces four predictable leaks.

Duplicate tooling. Two teams buy different tools that do the same thing, and nobody finds out until someone audits.

Orphaned seats. An employee leaves; their licence does not. Per-seat billing continues indefinitely.

Tier drift. A firm signs up on a plan sized for growth it has not yet had, and never downgrades.

Silent renewal at list price. The introductory rate expires, the renewal lands at full price, and the invoice is paid without comparison because it looks like last month’s.

The last is the most expensive and the easiest to fix. Running a renewal invoice against active discount codes before it is paid takes minutes, and on business tooling the hit rate is higher than most buyers expect.

The audit that takes one afternoon

The intervention is unglamorous and consistently delivers more than any negotiation.

Open twelve months of business bank and card statements. Filter for recurring debits. List every one with its monthly cost, annual cost, renewal date, and the name of the person who actually uses it. Most owners doing this for the first time find the total runs well above their estimate, and that a meaningful share of line items have no current owner at all.

Then cancel what nobody uses, consolidate what overlaps, and move the rest onto a single renewal calendar with a reminder three days before each date. That last step converts an automatic debit into a decision, which is the entire point.

Buying against the discount calendar, not the sales pitch

Timing is the second lever, routinely ignored in B2B purchasing because discounting is assumed to be a consumer phenomenon. It is not. Software vendors, course platforms, hosting providers and equipment sellers all run predictable promotional cycles, and the deepest reductions frequently do not fall on the dates advertised hardest. Analyses of when discounts actually peak consistently show a gap between the promotional calendar and the pricing calendar.

The practical form is simple. Identify renewals due in the next two quarters, note today’s price for each, then buy against the recorded figure rather than the advertised reduction. A firm that plans a quarter ahead negotiates from information; a firm renewing on the due date has none.

The mechanics matter too, and B2B buyers are often worse at them than consumers. Codes stack in some systems and not others, annual prepayment discounts are frequently negotiable well beyond the published rate, and cashback arrangements can void a voucher rather than combine with it.

Free specialist tools versus paid suites

The third lever is substitution, where sector knowledge pays.

Much of what Indian MSMEs buy inside licensed suites exists as free, purpose-built tooling. Invoicing and GST-compliant billing have credible free tiers, and design work that once required a full licence is handled by browser tools at no cost for most small-business output.

The same holds in technical sectors. India’s pharmaceutical and research MSME base — contract labs, formulation units, diagnostics firms — often pays for software modules whose core function is a calculation. A free peptide reconstitution calculator, to take one narrow example, performs a dilution computation that some licensed lab packages bundle into a paid tier. The principle generalises: before renewing a suite, establish which modules you actually use, and whether a free specialist tool covers them.

The other side of the transaction

For MSMEs selling software, courses or services rather than buying them, the discount economy is a distribution channel most Indian vendors underuse. Deal aggregators list offers from vendors who approach them, and the submission process is usually straightforward — most platforms, including Coupon Stroller, accept merchant listings directly. For a small SaaS business or training provider, that is low-cost exposure to buyers already in a purchasing mindset, which compares favourably with paid acquisition.

A short checklist

Pull twelve months of recurring debits and list every one with an owner’s name.

Cancel orphaned seats and consolidate duplicate tooling.

Put every renewal date on one calendar, with a reminder three days ahead.

Record today’s price for each renewal due in the next two quarters.

Audit which modules of each paid suite you actually use before renewing.

If you sell to businesses, list your own offers where buyers are already looking.

None of this requires a finance hire or new software. It requires one afternoon a year and a willingness to look at numbers that have been quietly compounding in the background. For a sector where working capital is the binding constraint, that is the cheapest margin available.