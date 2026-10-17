Agibank Named Lead Sponsor of Santos FC

SÃO PAULO, Oct 17 –Agibank today was announced as the official lead sponsor for Brazilian soccer club Santos Futebol Clube. The agreement is valid through the end of the 2026 season, and the Agibank brand will occupy the primary space on the front of the men’s team jerseys. The sponsorship is set to debut this Sunday, October 18, in the match against Fluminense at the Maracanã. Agibank is a subsidiary of Agi Inc. (NYSE: AGBK) (“Agi”).

The partnership aligns with Agibank’s positioning as a bank that welcomes and empowers all Brazilians with the tradition of a club that is deeply rooted in the history and collective memory of Brazilian football. With a loyal and enthusiastic fanbase that dates back to 1912, Santos offers Agibank the opportunity to connect with diverse audiences through a passion shared by millions of Brazilians.

“The arrival of Agibank as a sponsor, occupying one of the main properties on our sacred jersey, is yet another demonstration of the strength of the Santos FC brand and the credibility of our management. A partnership like this is important for maintaining a great team and executing projects currently under development. The search for new revenue is a permanent focus. Santos FC and Agibank will play together,” highlights Marcelo Teixeira, president of Santos FC.

“Santos brings together a tradition that spans generations, a strong connection with the Brazilian public, and a far-reaching digital presence. It was the Brazilian football club with the highest growth and engagement on social media in 2025 and 2026, and features stars in its squad such as Neymar, Coutinho, and Gabigol. This combination makes the partnership a strategic asset for Agibank, with the potential to increase our brand awareness and strengthen our proximity to millions of Brazilians,” says Matheus Girardi, CMO of Agibank.