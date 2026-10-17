Chandukaka Saraf Jewels Marks New Milestone with Launch of 25th Showroom in Alibaug

For nearly two centuries, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has brought together the rich traditions of Indian jewellery craftsmanship and the evolving preferences of modern consumers. Founded in 1827, the brand continues to build on its legacy of quality, trust, and design excellence as it prepares to inaugurate its 25th showroom in Alibaug, Raigad district, on October 18, 2026. The new showroom marks another milestone in the brand’s journey and reinforces its commitment to offering jewellery that seamlessly blends traditional craftsmanship with contemporary style.

The launch of the Alibaug showroom is expected to enhance access to an extensive range of gold, diamond, and silver jewellery collections for customers in and around the region.

Located at Mauje Chendre, Alibaug, the new showroom has been designed to deliver a modern and welcoming jewellery-shopping experience, combining contemporary retail infrastructure with personalised customer service. The store will feature an extensive portfolio of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs, catering to diverse customer preferences, occasions, and styles.

To celebrate the inauguration, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels has announced special launch offers for customers. Gold jewellery will be available with making charges ranging from 3.99% to 9.99% per gram, while customers purchasing diamond jewellery can avail themselves of discounts of up to 100% on making charges. These offers will be valid from October 18 to November 15, 2026, exclusively at the Chandukaka Saraf Jewels showroom in Alibaug.

Commenting on the expansion, Siddharth Shah, Director of Chandukaka Saraf Jewels, said, “The new showroom reflects our commitment to strengthening our reach and bringing our jewellery collections closer to customers while delivering a shopping experience built on trust, transparency, quality, and innovation. We remain focused on offering a wide selection of jewellery, backed by superior craftsmanship and service excellence.”

Chandukaka Saraf Jewels places a strong emphasis on quality, authenticity, and customer value. The brand’s gold jewellery is 100% HUID-hallmarked, reinforcing transparency and customer confidence in gold purity. It also offers a 100% value exchange policy on gold and diamond jewellery, providing customers with greater flexibility and peace of mind, subject to applicable policy terms and conditions.

The brand offers certified diamonds and gemstones, while its silver jewellery is priced according to purity. Its diverse portfolio features exclusive designs across gold, diamond, silver, and gemstone jewellery, bringing together the richness of traditional craftsmanship and the appeal of contemporary aesthetics.

In addition to its jewellery collections, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels offers a range of customer-focused services, including free gold purity checks, jewellery polishing, and repair services. These initiatives reflect the brand’s continued commitment to building lasting customer relationships through trust, transparency, and service excellence.

With the inauguration of its Alibaug showroom, Chandukaka Saraf Jewels aims to strengthen its connection with customers in and around the region while further expanding its presence in Madhya Pradesh and strengthening its position in the evolving jewellery retail landscape. Explore more at CS Jewels.