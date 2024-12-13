AIC T-Hub Announces Selection of Seven Semiconductor Startups for its Latest Cohort

India 13 December 2024: T-Hub, India’s startup incubator has today announced the selection of seven promising startups for its latest cohort under the Semiconductor Program. This latest cohort is set to accelerate innovation across critical sectors, including Automotive & Electric Vehicles (EV), 5G Communication, Biomedical Devices, and Semiconductor Design. The selected startups have been chosen based on their technology readiness, scalability potential, team strength, and alignment with the program’s goals to drive innovation and growth in India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

The Semiconductor Program at AIC T-Hub has seen tremendous success in previous cohorts, with remarkable milestones including ₹40.29 Crores in grants received, ₹21.48 Crores in investments raised, and ₹19.28 Crores in orders. In total, 35 pilots were conducted, and 4 semiconductor chips were successfully developed and tested. These achievements underscore the program’s ability to support startups and drive substantial progress in the semiconductor sector.

Startups in this cohort will work on creating advanced solutions such as Analog IPs, Power Management, Wireless Systems, and Data Converters, alongside cutting-edge technologies in 5G and video analytics. Amongst the selected startups are, Edgeble AI Technologies Pvt Ltd, Xbattery Energy Private Limited, SenseHealth Technologies Private Limited, SmartKosh Technologies Pvt. Ltd,Spintronics AI Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, Manovega AI and Natural AI Private Limited

Over the next six months, these startups will be supported through a comprehensive program structure that includes mentorship from top industry experts, technology and business sessions, roundtables with leading semiconductor companies, and mock pitch sessions. They will also have access to Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) Shuttle services for rapid prototyping, giving them a low-cost, fast-feedback loop to test and verify their semiconductor designs. Additionally, they will gain free access to semiconductor foundries and assembly houses to manufacture and test their integrated circuit (IC) prototypes.

“Our vision at AIC T-Hub is to foster a thriving semiconductor ecosystem in India,” said, Rajesh Kumar Adla. CEO, AIC T-Hub. “By nurturing cutting-edge startups, enabling access to critical resources, and fostering collaboration across sectors, we aim to transform India into a global leader in semiconductor technology and innovation.” Sujith Jagirdar, Interim CEO, T-Hub, said, “The Semiconductor Program exemplifies our commitment to advancing cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future of industries like automotive, communication, and healthcare. By providing these startups with access to world-class resources, mentorship, and industry partnerships, we aim to position India as a global leader in semiconductor innovation and contribute to the nation’s growth as a hub for technological excellence.”

The program’s mentors include industry veterans from top institutions such as CITD, STMicroelectronics, and iCreate, who will guide the startups on product development, go-to-market strategies, and collaboration with corporates. AIC T-Hub’s long-term vision is to establish a Semiconductor Innovation Lab that will foster R&D, facilitate collaborations, and drive innovations in semiconductor technologies. This initiative aligns with India’s growing focus on becoming a global leader in semiconductor manufacturing and innovation.

Since its inception, the AIC program at T-Hub has made significant strides in fostering innovation and entrepreneurship. The program has successfully incubated over 205 startups, helping them bring their ideas to life and scale their operations. More than 54 products have been commercialized, contributing to the growth of various industries. The program has also played a pivotal role in securing over ₹69.09 Crores in investments for these startups, further fueling their growth. Additionally, 97+ pilots have been executed, enabling startups to test and refine their products in real-world scenarios. The program has supported 141+ patent applications, emphasizing its focus on protecting intellectual property and fostering innovation. Furthermore, AIC T-Hub’s efforts have led to the creation of 1200+ jobs, driving employment opportunities and contributing to the overall economic growth.