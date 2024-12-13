Shangri-La Eros New Delhi Unveils Enchanted Wonders this Festive Season

(New Delhi, December 2024) – This festive season, guests are invited to step into a world of festive enchantment at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, where the spirit of the season is brought to life in every corner. From spectacular hotel celebrations to heartwarming gift vouchers and exceptional dining offerings, immerse yourself in a journey of delight and create cherished memories that will last a lifetime. Let the season’s magic sweep you away at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi.

At the heart of the Enchanted Wonders celebration is a stunning 10-foot tall Christmas tree, a true showcase of festive craftsmanship. Created over 20 days by the talented housekeeping team members at the hotel, the tree serves as a centerpiece of the hotel’s holiday festivities. Adorned in a sophisticated palette of green and gold, this creation is more than a decoration—it is a living artwork that invites guests to immerse themselves in the allure of the Enchanted Wonders experience.

Festive Treats at Mister Chai

The festive collection showcases an impeccable range of Christmas treats, from Yule Logs honoring tradition to handcrafted chocolate Santas and premium chocolates with innovative flavors.

Immersive Christmas Dining Experiences

Christmas Eve Dinner, 24 December 2024

Shang Palace offers an authentic Far-Eastern feast with a delightful selection of Sichuan, Cantonese, and Yunnan specialties.

At Sorrento, guests can indulge in a traditional Italian celebration, savoring artisanal pasta, Neapolitan classics, and slow-cooked family-style dishes.

Timings: 6:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Tamra takes the festive dining experience to new heights, offering a global buffet featuring exquisite dishes from Southeast Asia, India, and Europe. Highlights include a traditional Roast Turkey, live carving stations, and live band entertainment.

The dinner buffet at Tamra is plus taxes per person.

Timings: 7:30 PM – 11:00 PM

Christmas Day Brunch at Lawns, 25 December 2024

Celebrate Christmas Day in style with an extraordinary brunch experience at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi’s picturesque garden lawns. Indulge in signature flavors from our renowned restaurants, Shang Palace and Sorrento, featuring traditional favorites, live cooking stations, and a show-stopping Turkey, all set amidst a charming garden backdrop.

Enhancing the festive spirit are refreshing cocktails from our select bar, delectable sweet treats, and exciting activities for the little ones—creating the perfect atmosphere for a joyful gathering.

The Christmas Day Brunch is plus taxes per person.

Christmas Day Brunch at Tamra, 25 December 2024

This Christmas, guests are invited to indulge in a mouthwatering festive feast filled with traditional favorites and exceptional flavors. Delight in dishes such as Poached Andaman Lobsters, Truffle Roasted Turkey, Japanese Tempura, Sushi Rolls, and much more. A live band sets the perfect mood, while an exquisite array of desserts promises to sweeten the celebration.

The Christmas Brunch is available at plus taxes per person, ensuring a festive dining experience that is both memorable and delicious.

The Christmas Day Brunches are available from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Spectacular New Year’s Eve Celebration

Shangri-La Eros New Delhi invites guests to an extraordinary New Year’s Eve celebration on 31 December 2024, with four exceptional dining experiences designed to create unforgettable memories as we usher in 2025.

At Tamra, enjoy an exciting evening of international cuisine, featuring delicacies like Multani Khizer Chaamp, Japanese Chirashi, and more. The evening is complemented by lively Bollywood beats and an illusionist performance for added entertainment.

Shang Palace offers an Oriental-inspired feast with culinary delights such as Lobster Mapo Tofu, XO Chilli Prawns, paired with live music, select beverages, and indulgent desserts.

Sorrento brings the flavors of Italy to life with dishes like Prosecco Risotto and Pancetta Red Snapper, complemented by live music and unlimited drinks for a lively celebration.

The New Year’s Eve dining experiences are plus taxes per person, available from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

For those looking to extend the celebration, Grappa presents a vibrant party atmosphere with the hotel’s resident DJ, a special Italian-inspired menu, and whimsical cocktails. The exclusive experience is priced at plus taxes per person, available from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Join us at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi for an unforgettable evening of delectable dining, live entertainment, and festive cheer as we welcome 2025 in style.

New Year’s Eve Staycation

Elevate your New Year’s Eve celebration with an unforgettable staycation at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, where welcoming 2025 becomes an extraordinary experience. Enjoy an enchanting evening with a choice of exclusive celebratory dinners for two at Shang Palace, Tamra, or Sorrento, each offering a unique and festive dining experience.

Priced taxes for double occupancy, this staycation package includes a lavish breakfast buffet, early check-in, and late check-out, ensuring that every moment—whether from the countdown to the first light of the new year—is filled with joy and unforgettable memories.

Celebrate in style at Shangri-La Eros New Delhi, where luxury, culinary excellence, and festive cheer come together to create the perfect start to 2025.

The Woods: Where Festivities Blossom

Step into The Woods, Shangri-La’s newest event space that redefines the art of celebration with exclusivity. Whether you’re planning an intimate dinner or a lavish party, this extraordinary venue promises a bespoke experience tailored to your vision. Starting at INR 10,000 plus taxes per person and available throughout the festive period, The Woods invites you to create extraordinary moments of joy.