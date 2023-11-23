Ajmera Cityscapes Launches Ajmera Downtown to Open Your Doors to Fuller Living

Ajmera Cityscapes is thrilled to announce the launch of Ajmera Downtown to redefine the unique historical perspective with a modern lifestyle. The grand launch was an extension of the festive season and is all set to enrich the lives of people and communities by developing an inspiring and sustainable living space.

The downtown project is a magnificent 48-story luxury tower at the prominent Marine Lines, Opp L T Marg Police Station. With much anticipation, Ajmera Downtown, the pinnacle of luxury real estate, was unveiled on Wednesday, November 22nd, 2023, at 11 am at a grand event in its exquisite venue.

This premium property offers a fantastic range of 1,2, and 3-bedroom residences built to deliver the ultimate comfort and style. With a focus on modern living, the Downtown project guarantees that residents can access a wide choice of modern amenities. Sample flats and Lobby areas are ready for customer viewing.

The carpet space at the Downtown project is astounding, with 1 BHK residence spanning 440 square feet,2 BHK residences covering 560 square feet, and 3 BHK residences offering 870 square feet. Downtown is a RERA-registered project ensuring transparency and adherence to regulatory norms.

With its prominent location, opulent offerings, and devotion to excellence, Ajmera Downtown is poised to reinvent premium living in Marine Lines and provide an unrivaled lifestyle of elegance and ease.

The core mission of Ajmera Cityscapes is to deliver projects that stand the test of time consistently. It aspires to be the developer of choice for those seeking happy, sustainable, and enriching living experiences. It has a commitment to offer the enrichment of ‘Fuller Living’ to each resident who chooses to live in the Ajmera Cityscapes LLP development.