Alive Raises ₹6 Crore to Power India’s Experience Economy; Records 90x Growth in Under a Year, Eyes ₹100crore ARR

Bengaluru, Nov 13: Alive, India’s first full-stack platform for curated, unique, and immersive experiences powered by proprietary technology, is reimagining how urban India connects, explores, and experiences everyday life. In less than a year, the tech startup has recorded 90x revenue growth, scaled to over 125 original experiences, and set its sights on achieving ₹100 crore ARR by March 2027. Backed by ₹6 crore in funding from Powerhouse Ventures and angel investors and operators, Alive is rapidly expanding its footprint and deepening its presence across India. The platform is currently live in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, with Goa set to launch next.

Founded by Vivek Kumar, a former investor and serial entrepreneur, Alive was created with a vision to enhance the quality of life in India’s cities by making everyday living more interesting, meaningful, and deeply felt. Through immersive, handcrafted experiences that spark discovery and connection, Alive is tapping into India’s rise in experiential consumption, with the experiential travel segment alone projected to reach USD 45 billion by 2027. While global OTAs focus on tourists, Alive is building a new category of a lifestyle and experiences platform designed for people who live in cities. Its mission is to make “experiencing” a core part of modern urban life, as habitual as dining out or streaming a show. With over a thousand experiences being booked every month, Alive is already capturing the imagination of urban India, underscoring how deeply its vision resonates with this generation.

Vivek Kumar, Founder, Alive said “Our mission at Alive is to massively upgrade quality of life in Indian cities. We are doing it through thousands of new and unique experiences produced with our tech-first, highly scalable approach. With Alive, we’re creating the lifestyle layer India never had and one that makes discovery, joy, and connection part of everyday life. India’s experience economy is where e-commerce was a decade ago with full of untapped potential. We’re not just creating experiences, we’re shaping a cultural shift in how people live, celebrate, and connect.”

Kshitij Golwalkar, General Partner, Powerhouse Ventures stated, “We see Alive as a category-defining company that’s blending technology, culture, and lifestyle to transform how Indians experience life. As disposable incomes rise and consumers seek meaning over materialism, Alive is perfectly positioned to lead India’s next multibillion-dollar movement which is the experience economy.”

Unlike travel or activity aggregators that merely list events, Alive is India’s first full-stack experience platform, powered by proprietary technology that designs, builds, and distributes immersive experiences at scale. Alive conceptualises, creates, and curates its own experiences across adventure, food, art, wellness, and culture. From sky adventures and vineyard brunches to pottery workshops, glamping escapes, and chef-led dinners, every experience is powered by tech but crafted to spark emotion, wonder, and connection. Behind each handcrafted experience is a robust tech engine that manages everything from creator onboarding and design tools to automated content management and discovery.

Beyond consumers, Alive is also powering India’s emerging experience creator economy. By simplifying creation, discovery, and marketing, Alive enables chefs, artists, and hosts to turn passion into sustainable business. Many earn up to ₹5 lakh per month by launching new experiences on the platform. The company’s full-stack model is democratising the experience economy, enabling hundreds of solopreneurs and small businesses to thrive.

Alive’s audience reflects the pulse of new urban India who are young, ambitious professionals aged 21-38 who crave novelty, authenticity, and connection amid urban fatigue. Over 90% of its users are driven by the desire to experience more from life, from adrenaline-filled adventures like ATV rides and go-karting to mindful pursuits like aerial yoga, wine tasting, jewellery-making, and woodworking. This growing demand is backed by Google Trends data, which shows a 21% year-on-year surge in searches for “things to do” across Indian cities, a clear signal of a generation seeking meaning, curiosity, and community in everyday life.

Alive is currently live in Bengaluru and Hyderabad with plans to expand to Goa by the end of the year. By 2026, the platform aims to be active in 10 major Indian cities and 3-5 tourist destinations, scaling to 500+ experiences and over 100,000 paying customers. Alive has already partnered with The Leela Palace, Embassy International Riding School, Prestige Golfshire, and the Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence to deliver premium experiences. Its long-term ambition is bold: to make experiencing a habit and a way of life for every urban Indian.