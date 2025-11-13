Green Key 2025: Novotel Hyderabad and HICC Secure Certification Renewal

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & Hyderabad International Convention Centre Achieve Green Key Certification Renewal for 2025

Hyderabad, 13th November 2025: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) have proudly announced the renewal of their Green Key Certification for 2025, reinforcing their enduring commitment to environmental sustainability and responsible hospitality.

The Green Key Certification, an internationally recognised eco-label for tourism and hospitality establishments, is awarded to properties that demonstrate excellence in environmental management and sustainable operations. The renewal is a testament to NHCC and HICC’s continued efforts to integrate eco-friendly practices across their daily operations while creating meaningful, long-term impact for both the community and the planet.

Under the leadership of Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre & HICC, the property has taken significant strides in reducing its ecological footprint through a series of thoughtful initiatives. These include the adoption of renewable energy and energy-efficient technologies, a comprehensive waste management and composting program, and the establishment of a robust water conservation system encompassing rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment, and recycling facilities. The property has also moved decisively toward plastic-free operations, replacing single-use items with sustainable alternatives and ensuring that every aspect of service aligns with eco-conscious principles.

HICC, in particular, has become a model for sustainable event management. From promoting digital documentation and reusable event materials to introducing locally sourced menus and post-event waste audits, the convention centre’s approach ensures that every gathering under its roof leaves a lighter footprint on the environment. The lush green surroundings of the property, maintained using recycled water and organic compost, further reinforce its vision of harmonizing hospitality with nature.

“The renewal of our Green Key Certification is a reaffirmation of our values and collective effort towards responsible hospitality,” said Rubin Cherian, General Manager. “At Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC, sustainability is not just a practice but a culture that guides how we operate, innovate, and engage with our guests, partners, and community.”

This recognition reflects the property’s alignment with Accor’s global Planet 21 program and the group’s long-term goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. With this renewed certification, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and Hyderabad International Convention Centre continue to set a benchmark for sustainable hospitality in India, demonstrating how luxury and responsibility can coexist seamlessly.