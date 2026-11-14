Dallas, GA, November 14, 2026 — Alpha Self Storage of Dallas proudly announces its new name following the rebranding of the facility formerly known as Alpha-Omega Stor-All. Located at 505 Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Dallas, GA 30157. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute), features 540 units totaling 71,250 rentable square feet. Providing safe and secure climate-controlled, non-climate and parking unit options to the local communities of Jimmy Campbell Parkway, Nathan Dean Boulevard, Powder Springs, and Rockmart.

Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available.