Wilmington, DE, November 14, 2026 — Chatox, the free messaging app developed by the team behind Brosix, has announced the release of Chatox 6.0, a major upgrade to its desktop application for Windows, macOS, and Linux.

Built on a new technology platform, Chatox 6.0 introduces a modern user interface, improved communication tools, and seamless audio, video, and screen-sharing compatibility with its mobile applications. The release marks the beginning of a new generation of Chatox, with significant mobile improvements already in development.

A More Powerful Way to Stay Connected

Chatox 6.0 brings several major improvements designed to make everyday communication easier and more enjoyable:

– Crystal-clear audio and video calls: High-quality conversations between desktop and mobile users.

– Cross-device screen sharing: Desktop users can share their screens with friends and family using Chatox on mobile devices.

– Global Search: Find messages across all conversations without having to remember which chat they appeared in.

– Enhanced screenshot tools: Capture screen areas and add arrows and text annotations to explain or highlight information.

Redesigned interface: A fresh, modern desktop experience.

– 32 languages: Expanded language support makes Chatox accessible to more people around the world.

The new application also retains Chatox’s established features, including individual and group messaging, file and image sharing, message editing and replies, read receipts, conversation search, and media libraries.

Built on 20 Years of Messaging Experience

Chatox has its roots in Brosix, a business communication platform established in 2006.

While Brosix focuses on communication for businesses, Chatox offers many of the same core communication capabilities to individuals, completely free of charge.

Unlike messaging services that rely on advertising, subscriptions, or monetizing user data, Chatox is funded by Brosix and operates without advertising, behavioral tracking, or selling user information.

A New Platform for the Future

Chatox 6.0 is more than a visual redesign. Its new technology platform provides the foundation for ongoing development and future improvements.

The company is also developing Chatox Mobile 6.0, which will bring significant enhancements to the mobile experience.

A New Generation. The Same Promise.

Despite the extensive changes, Chatox remains committed to its original philosophy: providing a simple, private, and reliable way for people to communicate without commercial pressure.

Chatox remains completely free, with no subscriptions, no advertisements, and no user tracking.

Chatox 6.0 is available for Windows, macOS, and Linux. Existing users are encouraged to download and install the new desktop application.