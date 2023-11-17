Amazon miniTV to provide mega entertainment with Hollywood shows dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil under one roof

Mumbai, 17 November 2023: Entertainment is soaring high with Amazon miniTV – Amazon’s free video streaming service is bringing in the top international shows dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil on “miniTV Imported”. From fantasy, and supernatural drama to sci-fi action and magical thriller, Amazon miniTV has launched an entire library that boasts international shows and movies. After showcasing popular K-dramas and giving us a glimpse into Korean culture, the streaming service is expanding its horizon with entertainment from all cultural corners of the world at the fingertips of viewers in their own language for free.

Announcing the exciting news, Amazon miniTV gave out a glimpse of the captivating list of global movies, which will enchant Hollywood movie buffs. Whether it is a romantic-dance anthology, fantasy-filled action, or the love story of Vampires, the streaming service has launched its first set of movies for free. The slate guarantees entertainment with a cinematic extravaganza for every cinephile, which includes RED, Now You See Me (1 and 2), The Last Witch Hunter, The Spy Who Dumped Me, Robin Hood, P2, War, Sahara and Bangkok Dangerous, all dubbed in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. In addition to this, Amazon miniTV has included fan-favorites such as the Twilight saga, Lionsgate’s popular The Hunger Games franchise including The Hunger Games 1 and The Hunger Games 2: Catching Fire; Step Up and Step-up 2: The Streets dubbed in Hindi.

Sharing his delight on the content offerings, Amogh Dusad, Head of Content Amazon miniTV said, “With an ever-growing slate of titles from all over the globe, Amazon miniTV strives to bring global entertainment with a touch of Indian flavour. After the tremendous response to the Hindi-dubbed K-Dramas, we are elated to add International movies to the offering and expand our content library with these International titles. We will constantly diversify our offering by adding more titles in our endevaour to keep India entertained.”

Gayathiri Guliani, Vice President Licensing and Content Partnerships, Lionsgate, shared, “With the growth in internet penetration, the barriers to watching global content are gone, and the audience is keen to explore alluring storylines and engaging content from across the world. At Lionsgate, we have always received a phenomenal response to our titles across Indian audiences, and through our collaboration with Amazon miniTV, we are excited to take the next leg and reach out to a wider audience with The Hunger Games franchise in a language close to home. This big venture of Amazon miniTV will break language barriers and help bridge the gap between local audience and international content.”

Experience captivating storylines, star-studded casts, bang-on cinematography, and Hollywood flicks with an Indian essence on Amazon miniTV. The international shows are streaming in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, exclusively on ‘Amazon miniTV Imported’ for free within Amazon’s shopping app, on Fire TV, and on Play Store.

Promo Link: https://youtu.be/EHE0MzTTkKk