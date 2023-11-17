Omoda Reveals O-Life Range to Transform and Enhance the Ownership Experience

London, UK: November 17, 2023 — OMODA, the global mobility brand behind the highly anticipated OMODA 5 and OMODA 5 EV, is marking a significant step in the brand’s commitment to personalization, accessories, and lifestyle integration, with its signature “Art in Motion” design philosophy and O-LIFE concept the brand is empowering users to customize the way they experience their OMODA vehicle.

At the OMODA global user product expo, the brand revealed more details of the O-LIFE concept, an ethos that extends beyond the vehicle, premiering a range of lifestyle products delving into an active and trendsetting way of life designed to enhance the OMODA 5 ownership experience.

OMODA’s core focus on personalization ensures a distinctive ownership experience. From customizable wheels to pet-friendly accessories, roof boxes, bike racks, baby seats, and camping gear, the O-LIFE concept allows OMODA owners to tailor their vehicles to match their unique tastes and preferences, ensuring each OMODA 5 is as unique as its owner.

Mr. Chen Chunqing, CEO of OMODA UK said: “We want the enjoyment and experience of owning an OMODA that goes way beyond the pleasure of driving and using it. Which is where the unique O-LIFE concept comes in. It gives every OMODA 5 owner the flexibility to personalize their car to their needs and gives everyone a reason to migrate to OMODA ownership when we go on sale in the UK early in 2024. We can’t wait to see what our new British customers do with their cars, but we know how easily they will fit into their lives with our personal, tailored approach to ownership.’

Widely acclaimed for its “Art in Motion” design philosophy, OMODA has set trends in the ever-evolving crossover SUV sector. The OMODA 5 and OMODA 5 EV, making their debut in the UK in March 2024, embody the brand’s commitment to personalization, accessories, and a dynamic lifestyle. Encapsulated by the O-LIFE theme, lifestyle integrations also extend to tech-forward product innovations presented under the banner of O-LAB.

The global user showcase featured lifestyle technologies that included OMODA Drones, electric bicycles and bike racks, camping gear, and practical electricals like a mini refrigerator. Each product is crafted to align with the brand’s dedication to practicality and value and complement the adventurous spirit of OMODA 5 owners, expanding the OMODA product range and reinforcing the brand’s position of making premium features and advanced technology more accessible to a wide range of private owners and company car drivers.

The range and variety of wrap-around OMODA lifestyle products offer pragmatic design and forward-thinking technology to produce a distinctive and practical mobility experience for users.

The OMODA 5 range offers a high-quality connected driving experience as standard. As a pioneering SUV in intelligent driving, the OMODA 5 applies advanced smart technologies, including surround sound and 64-color rhythm ambient lighting, remote car control, intelligent voice commands, and a sophisticated suite of 17 intelligent driving assistance features. These features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control and Automatic Emergency Braking, ensure a comfortable and confident driving experience across various road conditions.

The OMODA 5 and O-LIFE range sets new standards of connectivity, convenience, comfort, and style.