Amazon’s Holiday Deals Event Runs November 19–30

SEATTLE, Nov 10 — Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced its Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events return November 19-30, kicking off the biggest holiday shopping season of the year with millions of deals across brands like Le Creuset, HP, Google, and Stanley. Plus, more Amazon Exclusives in the Holiday Shop than ever before—including Swarovski jewelry, Caraway cookware sets, and exclusive colorways including necklaces from Spicy Dan and the NAADAM Originals cashmere crewneck in medium blue. This year’s event keeps the savings coming with daily themed deal drops, Thanksgiving dinner essentials for the whole family, live sports with in-game shopping on Prime Video, and AI-powered tools like Alexa for Shopping to help customers find the perfect gifts at the best prices.

“Customers count on Amazon for low prices and great selection every day, not just during the holidays,” said Doug Herrington, CEO of Worldwide Amazon Stores. “This Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday, we’re taking that even further with thousands of deals on the most-loved gifts with new themed deals dropping every day. Plus, Alexa for Shopping acts as a personal holiday shopping expert—creating lists, tracking prices, setting deal alerts, and doing the deal hunting—making it easier than ever to find great gifts at great prices.”

Unwrap New Deals Every Day

Today’s Big Deals will feature 12 days of daily themed deal drops—spanning Toys, Tech, Fashion, Beauty, Premium Gifts, and Stocking Stuffers. For the first time ever, deals will drop twice on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday at midnight and 8 a.m. PT with savings up to 60% off. This year’s lineup includes fan-favorites from Theragun, Balsam Hill, Frye & Co., and HydroJug. Deals are available only while supplies last—customers will want to check back daily for the latest offers across some of the season’s most-wanted brands and products.

Shop Top Deals for Everyone on Your List

All deals and availability are subject to change.

Gather around the table

Save up to 45% on select coffee makers from Keurig

Save up to 45% on select holiday chocolate and candy from Hershey’s Kisses, Lindt, Ferrero Rocher, and Chupa Chups

Save up to 40% on select cookware from Our Place and Farberware

Save up to 40% on select prebiotic sodas from OLIPOP and Poppi

Save up to 40% on select Ninja appliances including the Ninja EverSear, Ninja CREAMi, Ninja SLUSHi, and Ninja FOODi

Save up to 30% on select entertaining and dining essentials from YETI and Solo Stove

Save up to 25% on select bakeware from Pyrex, OXO, King Arthur, and All-Clad

Deck the house

Save up to $500 on select artificial Christmas trees from Balsam Hill and Fraser Hill Farm

Save up to 40% on select floorcare from iRobot and Bissell

Save up to 40% on select candles from Yankee Candle

Save up to 40% on select bath and laundry essentials from Lands’ End and Madison Park

Save up to 35% on select curtains and home textiles from Lush Decor

Save up to 35% on select ornaments and holiday tabletop from Lenox

Save up to 30% on select bedding from UGG and Laura Ashley

Save up to 30% on select holiday cards, gift wrap, and ornaments from Hallmark

Save up to 25% on select batteries from Energizer and Duracell

Save up to $80 on select air purifiers from Levoit

Settle in for the season

Save up to $600 on select TVs from Sony and Hisense

Save up to 50% on select headphones and speakers from Beats, JBL, Marshall and Sonos

Save up to 30% on select laptops and gaming PCs from ASUS, ACER, Alienware, Lenovo, and HP

Look and feel your best this season

Save up to 50% on select apparel and shoes from Calvin Klein, Skechers, and Guess

Save up to 40% on select beauty from ANUA and REDKEN

Save up to 30% on select styles from Under Armour and Fossil

Save up to 30% on select skincare and body care favorites from OLAY, First Aid Beauty, Native, Mario Badescu, and Cremo

Save up to 30% on makeup from Revolution Beauty London, KIKO Milano, and Maybelline

Save up to 30% on cozy outerwear from Amazon Essentials

Save up to $90 on select beauty tools and devices from ghd and Braun

Make the holidays magical for everyone

Save up to 50% on select arts and crafts from Crayola and Melissa & Doug

Save up to 45% on select toys from NERF, Play-Doh, MAGNA-TILES, and Mattel

Save up to 30% on select festive pajamas for the whole family from Amazon Essentials

Save up to 30% on select toys from Barbie and Hot Wheels; and select games from Ravensburger

Send a Gift Card That Stands Out

Amazon’s new personalized digital gift cards offer customers a fun, creative, and convenient way to make gifting personal during the year’s busiest shopping season. Customers can choose a new way to add a personal touch: with Talking Pets, customers upload a photo of their pet and bring it to life to deliver a holiday greeting—making every card as unique as the person sending it. Available just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, this feature turns a routine gift card into a memorable moment.

Save on Holiday Feasts, Delivered

Customers can shop fresh groceries and everyday household essentials right alongside gifts and décor—all in one place. With Amazon Grocery available in 2,300+ cities and towns with Same-Day Delivery, getting a holiday meal to the door within hours has never been easier. Highlights include:

Thanksgiving Dinner, Covered: Customers can get everything they need for a complete Thanksgiving meal at unbeatable prices. Frozen turkeys start as low as $0.79 per pound (November 1–26) and fresh turkeys at $0.99 per pound (November 14–26), with Thanksgiving staples priced under $4 to round out the holiday spread without stretching the budget. Customers can also save up to 40% off charcuterie and party snacks (November 2–14), and pre-made sides (November 15–26).

Free Same-Day Delivery for Prime members: Free delivery on orders over $25, with eligible perishable items carrying Amazon’s Freshness Guarantee badge—if an item isn’t up to standard, Amazon makes it right.

New to Amazon Grocery? For a limited time, Prime members can save on their first grocery order with up to $5 off select perishable groceries sold by Amazon.com, plus free Same-Day Delivery on their first 3 perishable grocery orders—no minimum required. Terms apply, see here for details.

Watch Live Sports and Shop the Game

Prime Video is set to deliver a stacked lineup of live sports throughout the week, tipping off on Wednesday, November 25 with the presentation of its first-ever NCAA basketball game, as the Duke Blue Devils face the UConn Huskies at 4 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Then on Black Friday, Prime Video will begin another 15 hours of live sports coverage, with no subscription or Prime membership required. Coverage tees off at 6 a.m. PT with the Farmers Insurance Skins Game, followed by the fourth annual Black Friday Football game featuring the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting the Denver Broncos. The day concludes with an NBA on Prime doubleheader that includes the Miami Heat vs. New York Knicks, leading into the Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs. Gear up for game day with deals on officially licensed sports apparel and fan gear from their favorite leagues and teams. Throughout the action, fans can watch and shop simultaneously with the enhanced “Shop the Game” experience—simply press “up” on the remote or open the Amazon Shopping app and search “shop the game” to find great deals featured in the broadcasts, and official NFL, NBA, and NCAA merchandise.

Find the Perfect Gift in the Holiday Shop

Whether customers are searching for inspiration or already know exactly what they want, the Amazon Holiday Shop makes it easy. This year, the Holiday Shop delivers a fully personalized experience—surfacing gift recommendations based on customers’ shopping history, preferences, and family needs so the most relevant ideas appear first. The shop also features Top 100 lists and curated gift guides—plus the annual Top 100+ Toys list and Holiday Kids Gift Book for this season’s most exciting toys and games, from squishy toys to singing dolls—making finding the perfect gift effortless. Toy lovers can also shop the newly launched FAO Schwarz selection on Amazon this holiday season.

Complete the holiday look with up to 35% off select ornaments and holiday tabletop from Lenox, up to 30% off select holiday cards, gift wrap, and ornaments from Hallmark, wrapping essentials starting at $6, and hosting gifts starting at $12. Plus, get holiday hosting essentials from Amazon Basics—including bakeware, kitchen gadgets, and cleanup must-haves—starting at just $4.

Explore holiday gift picks curated by popular creators like Alix Earle, Brigette McHale, Rochelle Stewart, Preston Konrad and Dad Social through their Amazon Storefronts.

Discover and Support Small Businesses This Holiday Season

More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store come from independent sellers, most of which are small and medium-sized businesses. Amazon makes it easy to shop small businesses with savings on home, health, beauty, and fitness products from U.S.-based small businesses, including up to 65% off compression sleeves from BLITZU, 65% off The Beard Club grooming products, 55% off Comfy Cubs baby products, 40% off Solawave Red Light Therapy Wands, and up to 30% off SMIRLY kitchen products. Shoppers can also ask Alexa for Shopping to “shop small businesses” to find small businesses in Amazon’s store, or look for the Small Business badge. Visit amazon.com/smallbusiness to discover more.

Let Alexa for Shopping Help You Save This Holiday Season

Great holiday deals start with deal quality and price confidence. Alexa for Shopping gives you both, so you can spend less time second-guessing and more time crossing off your holiday list.

Track deals and prices: Ask Alexa for Shopping to watch for deals and price drops on the things you’re shopping for. With Auto-Buy, it can even complete the purchase for you when the price is right.

Check price history: Tap “Price History” on any product page, or ask Alexa for Shopping, to see up to 365 days of pricing insights.

Stay ahead of holiday drops: Ask Alexa for Shopping to “update me when [brand] releases something new” so you’re the first to find the latest holiday gifts.

Create and manage your holiday lists—just by asking: Build a holiday wish list to share with family and friends, organize a registry, or move items between lists—just by asking Alexa for Shopping. You can also add items to your lists as you browse by tapping the heart on any product in search. When you’re ready to buy, ask Alexa for Shopping to set deal alerts on your lists or tap the deal widget on your lists page to surface active deals on items you’ve saved.

Get more done with just a conversation: Alexa for Shopping can now handle more than 100 everyday shopping actions through simple conversation. Beyond lists, it can also help with everyday account tasks like adjusting Subscribe & Save deliveries, checking your gift card balance, tracking refunds, updating delivery instructions, and staying on top of your Prime and Audible memberships.

More Ways to Save This Holiday Season

Beyond the deals, discover even more ways to save—from devices and digital entertainment to travel, rewards, and member-exclusive perks.

Discover Savings on Amazon Devices: Save up to 35% on Amazon’s all-new devices, including the Alexa Photo Frame; Amazon Alexa Tablet 8, 11 and 12 Pro; Amazon Kids Tablet 8 and 11; Echo Show 16; Echo Time and Amazon Kids Echo Time; Fire TV Stick 4K; and Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam 2K. Plus, save up to 45% on the Amazon Ember 55″ Artline with Fire TV, Amazon Ember 55″ Mini-LED Series with Fire TV, and Kindle Colorsoft (2024).

Unwrap Offers on Your Next Great Read: Get three months free of Kindle+ and explore millions of included eBooks and audiobooks to read or listen to over the holidays—such as Peculiar Stars, the highly anticipated castaway romance novel by Rebecca Yarros. Enjoy deals on top Kindle picks, including 90% off Before the Coffee Gets Cold (digital book set) by Toshikazu Kawaguchi and 80% off Game Changer by Rachel Reid. Plus, discover print deals on trending Amazon Editors’ picks like 60% off Strangers by Belle Burden, 55% off Kin by Tayari Jones, and 50% off Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke—perfect as a stocking stuffer or a treat for yourself. Terms and conditions apply.

Earn More Back with Prime Visa and Prime Store Card: Get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for Prime Visa (November 5, 2026–January 7, 2027) or $100 for Prime Store Card (November 22–30). Prime cardmembers can earn 10% back or more on select, limited-time deals on top brands and categories with Prime Card Bonus, unlimited 5% back year-round at Amazon.com, Whole Foods Market (In-Store Code required for Prime Store Card), and more—all with no annual credit card fee. As an extra perk, Prime cardmembers can earn a total of 7% back on eligible Amazon.com purchases (November 26–30; December 11–24) when they choose No-Rush Delivery at checkout. Eligible Prime membership required, subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply.

Explore Savings on Your Next Getaway: Score big on travel this holiday season at amazon.com/traveldeals—up to $1,000 off your next vacation with Royal Caribbean, 75% off a second guest with Celebrity Cruises, and up to 50% off select hotels and stays through Hotels.com and Expedia. Travelers can also save up to 40% on flight price drops with SkyScanner, 25% off all Unlimited eSIM packages from Airalo, and up to 30% off car rentals from Avis and Budget—plus earn up to 15% back as an Amazon Gift Card. Top it off with up to 40% off select Samsonite luggage.

Unlock Discounts on Prime Video: Prime members can save up to 75% on a selection of new and popular titles to rent or buy, and all Amazon customers can access up to 75% off select subscriptions and bundles. Check out all the Prime Video deals at amazon.com/primememberdeals.

Gift Yourself a New Ride with Amazon Autos: There’s never been a better time to find your next ride. From Thursday, November 12 through November 30, eligible Prime members who buy or lease a new car on Amazon Autos get a $1,500 Amazon.com Gift Card—just in time for holiday shopping. Browse real inventory, see real prices, and handle the details online, then pick up your new car from a participating local dealer. Once you’ve driven off the lot, your gift card arrives by email. Shop brands like Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Subaru, Stellantis, and GM—and treat yourself to a new set of wheels (and a little extra) this season.

Score Deals on the Amazon Haul Event: Shop Amazon Haul’s early Haul-iday deals event November 9–14, featuring $1 flash deals all week and $0.11 deals on November 10–11. The savings keep going in the lead-up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday with deals across holiday décor, stocking stuffers, and seasonal apparel and accessories. Customers can always shop millions of items under $10 across fashion, home, lifestyle, and electronics on Amazon Haul, available in the Amazon Shopping app by searching “Haul,” navigating from the main menu, or heading to amazon.com/haul.

Extra Savings Just for Prime for Young Adults: On November 24 only, Prime for Young Adults members can unlock exclusive 20% cash back on a curated selection of trending products across beauty, apparel, electronics, and more—available while supplies last. That’s 4 times the everyday 5% cash back, and it can be combined with eligible Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deals for even deeper savings.

Play 80+ Games with Amazon Luna—Included with Prime: This holiday season, dive into an evolving library of more than 80 games included with Prime at no additional cost. Play everything from blockbuster titles like STAR WARS: Galactic Racer, Tomb Raider, and EA SPORTS Madden NFL 26 to family favorites like Game of Life 2 and Cranium Planet. Games stream to your TVs, laptops, and phones, with no console or downloads required. Fire TV owners can also discover and play Luna games right from Prime Video. If you have Prime, you have Luna. Visit luna.amazon.com to start playing.