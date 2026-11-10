TAKARATOMY Unveils New Global Brand Identity

TOKYO, Nov 10 –TAKARATOMY today unveiled a new global corporate identity, marking the next chapter in its ambition to inspire and delight people across generations and around the world through Asobi, the Japanese word for play. For TAKARATOMY, Asobi means more than play. It is about sparking curiosity, encouraging exploration and discovery, and creating experiences that bring people together and allow everyone to express their true selves.

Beginning on April 1, 2027, the Group will introduce a new corporate logo and change its English company name from “TOMY Company, Ltd.” to “TAKARATOMY Corporation.” The names of other group companies in Japan and overseas will also be changed accordingly. This includes TOMY International, Inc. (Illinois, USA), which will conduct business as TAKARATOMY International.” Adopting the TAKARATOMY name globally will make the connection between its businesses and brands clearer to customers and consumers around the world. Group companies will also adopt updated company or trading names to align with this shared identity.

The changes reflect the Group’s evolution toward a more connected global organization, combining its Japanese creativity and beloved brands with the expertise of its teams around the world.

From a century of creativity to the next era of growth

Founded in Japan in 1924, TOMY has helped generations discover the joy of Asobi. In 2006, its merger with TAKARA brought together two companies with distinct histories and a shared passion for creating new possibilities through play.

Twenty years later, TAKARATOMY is building on that heritage through its Medium- to Long-Term Management Strategy 2030, which aims to expand its reach across regions and age groups. Closer collaboration between its businesses will connect product development with local market knowledge, helping the Group build enduring brands and stronger relationships with customers and fans.

This ambition extends beyond selling toys in more countries. TAKARATOMY sees Asobi as a way to connect people to culture, build communities and create memorable experiences.

“For more than 100 years, we have created products that spark imagination and bring joy,” said Akio Tomiyama, President and CEO. “We now have an opportunity to bring the full strength of our Group to that ambition, combining our Japanese creative heritage with the talents and perspectives of our people around the world.

“We want our brands to become part of people’s lives across generations—sparking curiosity, bringing people together and creating lasting memories. Our new identity expresses pride in our heritage and confidence in the future we will build together as ONE TAKARATOMY.”