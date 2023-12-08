Amish Shah, Founder of ALTR’s Created Diamonds & J’EVAR announced as Panelist For The 10th Annual Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

NEW YORK, NY (December 8, 2023) Amish Shah, founder of J’EVAR and ALTR, will be a panelist at the pre-summit seminar for the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The pre-summit seminar, “Jewellery, Gemstones and Gujarat: Renaissance for Radiant Viksit Bharat,” will be held on December 12, 2023, beginning at 9:00AM at Platinum Hall, SGCCI in Gujarat, India.

Amish will be part of the summit’s session 3, “Lab-Grown Diamonds: A Visionary Journey for Gujarat’s Next Quarter Century.” His unwavering passion for jewelry, technology, and sustainability has positioned Amish as a trailblazer in the industry, and J’EVAR is poised to redefine the landscape of luxury fine jewelry.

“I am honored and excited to speak at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit’s lab-grown diamond seminar and share my experience working in this industry since its inception,” said Shah. “This event has particular significance to me as it’s being held near my birthplace, where my journey began.”

Amish is a third-generation scion of a prestigious jewelry-making family that has catered to royalty since 1933. His journey began in 1992, where he gained invaluable experience working in his family’s diamond and fine jewelry business in India. In 2016, Amish founded ALTR Created Diamonds with a visionary mission to revolutionize the diamond industry and shape its future. ALTR quickly emerged as a pioneering vertically integrated diamond enterprise, offering end-to-end products, and setting new standards with the creation of the purest form of Type IIa diamonds.

As the first to bring lab-grown diamonds to market, Amish has been the feature of notable press including BBC, Forbes, CNBC and more. He also had the honor of being featured as a speaker at the World’s-First Lab-Grown Diamond Symposium, hosted by Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) in Dubai on July 10, 2023, as well as other notable events and seminars.

In 2023, Amish embarked on a new venture by founding J’EVAR, a luxury fine jewelry brand with a strong consumer focus. At J’EVAR, tradition and contemporary design harmoniously merge with meticulous attention to detail. The brand prides itself on crafting exquisite luxury jewelry that transcends creative boundaries, embodying a philosophy where sustainability and beauty coexist seamlessly. With a steadfast commitment to sustainable luxury, J’EVAR utilizes carbon-neutral lab-grown diamonds and recycled metals.