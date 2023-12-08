Snitch Takes Home Title of The Most Loved Gen-Z Brand of the Year Award at Myntra’s Tech Threads

New Delhi, 8th December 2023 – Snitch, a leading direct-to-consumer (D2C) men’s trend-first brand, is proud to announce that it has been bestowed with the prestigious ‘Most Loved GenZ Brand of the Year’ Award by Myntra at the e-commerce major’s recently held Annual Brand Summit, Tech Threads.

Snitch is set to unlock its growth potential by leveraging Myntra’s proven expertise in brand-building which in turn will drive scale at an optimized cost, propelled by significantly enhanced on and off-app visibility and strategic guidance. As a significant associate in this journey, Myntra through its Myntra Rising STARS program will provide full funnel support focusing on building awareness, driving consideration, and conversations around the brand Snitch.

Known for unconventional style for men, Snitch has emerged as one of the favorite brands among GenZ fashion enthusiasts. With a keen focus on staying on top of the latest trends, Snitch continuously delivers fresh and innovative designs that captivate the hearts of young consumers. The brand’s extensive range of offerings includes shirts, t-shirts, jeans, jackets, and sweatshirts, ensuring that there is something for everyone within its versatile collection. For the upcoming 19th edition of EORS, you can shop for the latest trendy collections at irresistible offers on Myntra.

The brand attributes its success to its unwavering commitment to provide top-quality products that combine style, comfort, and affordability. By constantly pushing the boundaries of fashion, Snitch has managed to create a unique identity and gain a loyal following among the GenZ demographic.

“We are thrilled and honored to receive the Most Loved GenZ Brand of the Year Award from Myntra at this year’s Tech Threads,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, Founder of Snitch. “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team, who continuously strive to deliver exceptional collections that resonate with our audience. We are grateful for the support and trust of our customers, and we look forward to continuing to provide them with trendy and high-quality fashion for years to come.” “Snitch has a significant place in India’s evolving fashion market, especially among GenZ consumers. We certainly recognize Snitch as one of the fastest-emerging fashion brands that resonates with the idea of youth fashion and we believe that Myntra’s market expertise helps Snitch accelerate its growth path ahead”, said a key spokesperson of Myntra.

As GenZ continues to shape the fashion industry with its bold and innovative style choices, Snitch is committed to stay at the forefront of this exciting movement. With their unique offerings and trendsetting designs, Snitch aims to empower young individuals to express their individuality through fashion.