Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, Appoints Sunakshi Soni as the Director of Marketing & Communication

New Delhi, 05th November 2025: Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Sunakshi Soni as the new Director of Marketing & Communication. With over a decade of experience in hospitality, luxury, and lifestyle communications, Sunakshi brings with her a wealth of expertise in strategic storytelling, media relations, and integrated marketing initiatives.

Sunakshi began her career in communications in 2013 and has worked with some of India’s leading PR agencies and brands. She has been with Quirk Brand Consulting since 2020, where she progressed to the Strategy Director role, leading the hospitality and lifestyle vertical. During her tenure, she worked with several of the country’s leading hospitality establishments, driving award-winning campaigns and long-term narratives for prominent F&B and luxury clients.

Her experience spans public relations, influencer marketing, experiential activations, and business communication strategy. Known for her strategic clarity and creative instinct, Sunakshi has built a strong reputation for developing integrated campaigns that deliver measurable impact.

On her appointment, Sunakshi Soni said, “I am excited to join Andaz Delhi and contribute to a brand that represents creativity, individuality, and exceptional guest experiences. My focus will be on driving impactful marketing strategies that strengthen brand equity, enhance guest engagement, and position Andaz Delhi as the city’s most inspiring lifestyle destination.” Commenting on the appointment, Mr Hardip Marwah, General Manager, Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt, said, “We are delighted to welcome Sunakshi to the Andaz family. Her deep understanding of hospitality communications, combined with her strategic and creative outlook and proven expertise in executing integrated campaigns, will play a pivotal role in driving the hotel’s next chapter of growth.”

Sunakshi will lead all marketing and communications initiatives at Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt including strategic brand campaigns, media relations, and experiential initiatives. Her leadership is expected to enhance the hotel’s visibility, strengthen brand positioning, and create meaningful engagement with guests and the broader hospitality community.