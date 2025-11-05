Castrol India Limited records resilient 3Q in 2025

Mumbai, 05th November 2025: Castrol India Limited (BSE: 500870; NSE: CASTROLIND) has announced its results for the third quarter (3Q) and nine months (9m) ended 30 September 2025. The Company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.

Key financial highlights:

Third quarter of 2025

Nine months of 2025

“We delivered yet another quarter of consistent growth, while maintaining profitability through our diverse portfolio and agile channel mix. Both rural and industrial segments continue to build strong momentum, contributing significantly to our growth story. As we look ahead, our focus will stay firmly on driving volume growth, delivering market share gains, and expanding the portfolio in consumer-relevant adjacent categories,” said, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.

Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Castrol India Limited, said, “While the external environment continues to shift, we have remained nimble, adapting quickly to changing market dynamics through innovation, operational excellence, and deeper customer connections. With factors such as forex volatility and base oil price fluctuations at play, our disciplined financial management keeps us well-positioned to respond effectively. By continuing to invest in our brands and innovation, we are building long-term resilience and creating sustainable value for the business.”