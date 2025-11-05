Castrol India Limited records resilient 3Q in 2025

Mumbai, 05th November 2025: Castrol India Limited (BSE: 500870; NSE: CASTROLIND) has announced its results for the third quarter (3Q) and nine months (9m) ended 30 September 2025. The Company follows the calendar year (January to December) for its financial reporting.
Key financial highlights:
Third quarter of 2025
- Revenue from Operations at ₹1,363 Crore, growth of 6% (YoY)
- EBITDA at ₹323 Crore growth of 13% (YoY)
- PAT rises 10% (YoY) to ₹228 crore
- Volumes up 7%
Nine months of 2025
- Revenue from Operations at ₹4,282 Crore, up 7% (YoY)
- EBITDA at ₹980 Crore up 9 % (YoY)
- PAT up 8% to ₹705 Crore (YoY)
- Volumes up 8%
“We delivered yet another quarter of consistent growth, while maintaining profitability through our diverse portfolio and agile channel mix. Both rural and industrial segments continue to build strong momentum, contributing significantly to our growth story. As we look ahead, our focus will stay firmly on driving volume growth, delivering market share gains, and expanding the portfolio in consumer-relevant adjacent categories,” said, Kedar Lele, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited.
Mrinalini Srinivasan, Chief Financial Officer, Castrol India Limited, said, “While the external environment continues to shift, we have remained nimble, adapting quickly to changing market dynamics through innovation, operational excellence, and deeper customer connections. With factors such as forex volatility and base oil price fluctuations at play, our disciplined financial management keeps us well-positioned to respond effectively. By continuing to invest in our brands and innovation, we are building long-term resilience and creating sustainable value for the business.”
Key highlights from Castrol India in 3Q FY25 included:
Building momentum through new launches and localisation:
- Expansion of Auto Care range with the launch of Castrol All-in-One Helmet Cleaner.
- Localisation of high transmission EV fluids and industrial product Alusol SL 41 XBB and NPI – Spheerol SM 00.
- Castrol Magnatec upgraded to the latest API SQ specifications.
Expanding footprint and strengthening reach:
- Grew national network to ~1,50,000 outlets across India.
- The service network now supports 750+ Castrol Auto Service centers, ~33,000 independent bike workshops and ~11,500 multi-brand workshops.
- With ~40,000 rural outlets and ~500 Rural Express, our portfolio and physical presence is delivering consistent double-digit growth in rural India.
- Full range of Auto Care products now available across e-commerce, modern trade, and over 67K physical outlets across India
- MoU with VinFast Auto India aims to offer reliable and accessible after-sales support for EV customers through select Castrol Auto Service workshops
Driving brand preference:
- City-wide activations across key markets engaged 5Mn+ biking enthusiasts under the Castrol POWER1 banner.
- ‘SuperDRIVE with Castrol EDGE’ drove ~10,000 consumer trials across 10 cities.
- Super Mechanic Saptah saw participation from over 5,000 mechanics across India.
People and culture:
- Concluded PowerUp 3.0, Castrol India’s annual campus case study competition that connect young talent with real-world business challenges
- Launch of ‘Life at Castrol’, a communication series highlighting employee policies that support our people through different stages of their career and life.
Rewards and recognition:
- Castrol India ranked among the Top 30 Supply Chain Champion Teams in the 2025 ISCM rankings.
- RRBO-based engine oil for BS IV vehicles, co-engineered with Tata Motors received Tata Motors Sustainability Excellence Award 2025.
- Multiple honors at the e4m IDMA 2025 for creative excellence.