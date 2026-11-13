Andhra Pradesh Targets INR 30,000 Crore Shipbuilding Hub to Drive Maritime Growth

Visakhapatnam, Nov 13: Andhra Pradesh is stepping up its ambition to become a major maritime and logistics hub, with fresh investments in port infrastructure, shipbuilding and advanced shipping technologies. The state’s 1,053-km coastline, strategic location along the Bay of Bengal and access to key Asian trade routes offer significant opportunities for domestic and international investors.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal highlighted the state’s maritime potential while addressing the 31st CII Partnership Summit 2026 in Visakhapatnam. He said Andhra Pradesh could emerge as India’s gateway to ASEAN, East Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

A major development opportunity is the proposed greenfield shipbuilding cluster at Dugarajapatnam, which envisages an investment of around ₹30,000 crore. The project has received in-principle approval under the National Shipbuilding Mission and is planned to have an annual capacity of 1.2 million gross tonnes. A special purpose vehicle involving the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board and Visakhapatnam Port Authority has also been formed to take the project forward.

The state’s port infrastructure is also set for expansion, with four greenfield port projects under construction at Mulapeta, Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam and Kakinada SEZ. These developments are expected to improve cargo-handling capacity, strengthen supply chains and support industrial growth. Additionally, projects worth more than ₹560 crore at Visakhapatnam Port are aimed at improving infrastructure and operational efficiency.

The shipbuilding and ship repair sectors are expected to create further business opportunities for engineering companies, equipment manufacturers, technology providers and skilled workers. The proposed Dugarajapatnam cluster could attract global shipbuilders and maritime investors, while supporting the growth of a wider industrial ecosystem.

Technology will also play an important role in the state’s maritime expansion. The minister highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, automation and digital logistics platforms to improve port operations, reduce delays and make cargo movement more efficient.

India’s broader maritime development plans are expected to support this growth. Initiatives such as Sagarmala, Maritime India Vision 2030 and Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 are focused on strengthening port infrastructure, coastal shipping and maritime manufacturing. The Centre has also announced financial support for shipbuilding and other maritime activities to encourage investment and expand domestic capabilities.

Visakhapatnam Port handled a record 91.17 million tonnes of cargo in FY 2025-26, registering around 10% growth over the previous financial year. This performance highlights the increasing importance of Andhra Pradesh in India’s maritime trade network.

With new ports, shipbuilding infrastructure and technology-led operations in the pipeline, Andhra Pradesh is positioning itself to attract investment, generate employment and strengthen its role in international trade. The proposed projects could also create opportunities for businesses across logistics, manufacturing, engineering, repair services and maritime technology.