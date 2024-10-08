Aortic Aneurysm – The Most Common Myths Busted

Dr. Krishna Chaitanya, Lead Consultant – Vascular and Endovascular Surgery, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore

Myth 1: Aortic aneurysm cannot be prevented

Fact: By avoiding tobacco and alcohol, being physically active, and following a heart healthy diet aortic aneurysm can be prevented

Myth 2: Aortic aneurysms are always painful.

Fact: Most aortic aneurysms, mainly in their early stages, does not show any symptoms, hence one will not have any pain or other symptoms. Thus, regular checkups are essential for individuals at risk.

Myth 3: Aortic aneurysms are always caused by a genetic defect.

Family history does play a crucial role, however, not all aortic aneurysms are caused by genetic factors. Several factors like one’s dietary habits, smoking history, alcohol consumption, blood pressure levels, cholesterol levels, and age are all factors that can influence the development of aortic aneurysms.

Myth 4: Aortic aneurysms are only a problem for older people.

Fact: While it’s true that age is a risk factor, aortic aneurysms can occur in people of all ages, including younger individuals if they are having high blood pressure condition, a family history of aortic aneurysm or underlying conditions like Marfan syndrome.

Myth 5: Only men can develop aortic aneurysms.

Fact: It is a misconception. While men are at a slightly higher risk, women can also develop aortic aneurysms.

Myth 6: If you have an aortic aneurysm, you can’t exercise.

Fact: Moderate exercise can actually be beneficial for individuals with aortic aneurysms, as it can help manage blood pressure and overall health. However, it’s advisable to consult with a vascular surgeon before getting onto any exercise schedule.

Myth 7. Aortic aneurysms are always caused by smoking.

Smoking is a major risk factor, but it’s not the only one. Other factors include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and a family history.

Myth 8. Aortic aneurysms are always fatal.

While aortic aneurysm rupture can be life-threatening, many people with aortic aneurysms can live long, healthy lives with proper medical management.

Myth 9: With aortic aneurysm, one can’t travel.

While traveling with an aortic aneurysm may require additional precautions, it is often possible. One should consult a vascular surgeon about the concern and follow vascular surgeon’s guidelines.