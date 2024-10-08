SOFY Introduces New Anti-Bacterial Range and Innovative Period Tracking App

October 08, 2024,Mumbai, Maharashtra, India : SOFY, a leading feminine hygiene brand by Unicharm, has announced the launch of the upgraded SOFY Anti-Bacteria range with its first-ever period tracking app in India. These innovations, which are a part of SOFY’s new universe of care – the ‘SOFYverse’ – were unveiled at an on-ground experiential event held at Novotel Mumbai International Airport, on 30th September. Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan, SOFY’s brand ambassador, graced the meet and greet with her vibrant presence, engaging with attendees as she unveiled the new launches.

SOFYverse marks a new chapter in SOFY’s mission to support young women with the best-in-class quality products and superior hygiene solutions. The new SOFY Anti-Bacteria range introduces a breakthrough Herbal Shield for period hygiene and a 6-layer deep absorption preventing leakage and skin discomfort. The range is designed to cater to the needs of Indian women, providing them with trusted comfort and protection during their periods.

Additionally, the newly launched period tracking app SOFY CLUB APP, now available on both Android and iOS, provides a seamless experience for women to manage their menstrual health. Loaded with unique and exciting features such as predictive cycle tracking and wellness monitoring, the app empowers women to stay in control of their cycles with ease and confidence.

“Our new period tracking app and enhanced Anti-Bacteria range reflect SOFY’s ongoing commitment to understanding and responding to the evolving needs of women in India,” said Yuji Ikeda, Managing Director, Unicharm India. “We continuously engage with our consumers, adapting to their changing preferences and crafting products that offer greater comfort, protection, and confidence. SOFYverse is more than just an ecosystem—it’s a platform where technology and hygiene converge to provide holistic care for every woman. We envision it as a safe space where young women can confidently engage in open conversations about their periods and make informed decisions about their health.”

SOFY’s ongoing partnership with Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan continues to inspire young girls to embrace periods fearlessly. Sara’s relatable persona and active lifestyle resonate with the aspirations of GenZ women who are seeking worry-free periods.

Sara Ali Khan, the face of SOFY, echoed the brand’s vision, “Periods should never hold anyone back. With SOFY’s new app and advanced hygiene products, women can feel confident and empowered to take on any challenge without hesitation, even during periods. I’m thrilled to partner with a brand that truly champions women’s well-being and self-assurance. The brand truly stands for what they say- Hum Aage Aage, Duniya Peeche Peeche.”

The event saw participation from influential Gen Z content creators who inspire younger audiences, along with leading media publications and channel partners. Attendees had the opportunity to experience the quality and benefits of SOFY’s latest innovations, reinforcing the brand’s mission to deliver thoughtful, consumer-driven solutions.

With this new launch, SOFY’s new Anti-Bacteria range aims to solve the pressing need to skin hygiene during periods especially in a tropical climate like India, where the app empowers and educates women to understand their menstrual cycles and body better. SOFY CLUB APP is now available to download. The new SOFY Anti-Bacteria range will be available at leading retail stores and online platforms across India from September onwards.