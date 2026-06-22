Aprilia Channels Iconic Heritage To Transform The Tuono 457 Special Edition As The Ultimate Street Machine

June 22: Since its market debut last year, the Aprilia Tuono 457 has transformed expectations for what a mid-performance motorcycle can deliver. It has proven that the sophisticated engineering and technical prowess of a world-renowned brand can be perfectly tailored for the demands of the open road and the urban landscape. Tuono 457 is not just a standard bike; it is a true mid-performance naked, stripped of excess fairings and engineered to provide a raw, authentic connection between the rider and the asphalt.

Today, Aprilia India announces the 2026 Special Edition Tuono 457, a machine refined for the everyday rider who demands precision, character, and absolute reliability.

Introduced on World Motorcycle Day, this new iteration pays homage to the legendary 2006 Aprilia Tuono 1000R, a motorcycle that earned its reputation by mastering the street. By leveraging the proven, responsive 457cc parallel-twin platform, Aprilia has crafted a motorcycle designed specifically to conquer the diverse realities of Indian commuting.

Available in the striking Mamba Black and Puma Grey, the special edition is an evolution of the original concept, focused entirely on elevating comfort and rideability. With a contemporary aesthetic and updated hardware, it once again redefines its category, establishing itself as the technical benchmark for the naked segment and the clear leader among twin-cylinder motorcycles.

Designed for motorcyclists who prioritize real-world usability and high-level riding satisfaction, this Aprilia is the fastest machine in its class. It is a motorcycle that understands the needs of the modern rider, offering a balance of punchy performance and effortless control.

Thanks to innovations developed by Aprilia’s engineering team, the special edition Tuono 457 sets a new standard for high-performance street machines. Here are the key upgrades:

Distinctive New Colorway: The Mamba Black and Puma Grey liveries draw from the iconic spirit of the 2006 Tuono 1000R, providing a sophisticated and athletic look suited for any street environment.

The Mamba Black and Puma Grey liveries draw from the spirit of the 2006 1000R, providing a sophisticated and athletic look suited for any environment. Modernized Graphics: Fresh, sharp decals and a redesigned brand logo create a clean, contemporary visual signature.

Fresh, sharp decals and a redesigned brand logo create a clean, contemporary visual signature. Upgraded Comfort Pack: Optimized ergonomics ensure a premium, effortless riding experience, specifically designed for daily use:

o Aerodynamic flyscreen for wind protection

o Adjustable brake lever for personalized control

o Enhanced rider saddle for superior long-distance support

o Increased handlebar height for an intuitive, upright posture

o Refined suspension geometry for maximum comfort over varied surfaces

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd., said: “The Special Edition Tuono 457 has been developed with a clear focus on enhancing rider comfort and everyday usability while preserving the high performance, precision and character that define Aprilia motorcycles. With the plethora of enhancements like the aerodynamic flyscreen, revised suspension setup, upgraded saddle, raised handlebar position and adjustable brake lever, the motorcycle is more comfortable and confidence-inspiring across urban rides and longer journeys. The new Mamba Black and Puma Grey liveries add an even stronger visual identity, making this a distinctive expression of Aprilia’s naked DNA. At the attractive pricing we are launching it, we believe this is most value-for-money naked twin cylinder mid-performance motorcycle available to Indian riders. With its segment-defining 47.6 hp twin-cylinder engine, electronic ride-by-wire throttle, and multi-level traction control, the Special Edition Tuono 457 firmly re-establishes itself as the absolute technical benchmark for the naked segment.”

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

THE DESIGN:

· A new, aggressive flyscreen incorporates a very close headlight. It has been designed to cleanly integrate into the aggressive streetfighter design and reinforce its premium, authentic naked character. The Flyscreen has been crafted from a premium high-impact material with smoked finish that helps reduce rider fatigue at high speeds, Every detail has been designed to attract the eyes with its refined style, but also and above all to be functional.

· Inspired by the 2006 Tuono1000R, the liveries for the special edition are a result of the utmost attention to detail. Mamba Black and Puma Grey emphasize aggressiveness, radical new graphics for an unmistakeable Tuono feel

THE ‘ELEVATED’ HANDLEBAR:

· The elevated handlebar has been thoughtfully engineered to enhance overall riding comfort and control. By shifting the rider’s torso into a more relaxed, upright posture, it significantly reduces strain on the wrists, shoulders and lower back, while also improving steering leverage for effortless manoeuvrability in urban conditions.

· At the same time, it enhances long-distance riding endurance, with factory-optimised geometry ensuring seamless integration without compromising cable routing or steering lock.

ENHANCED COMFORT PACK:

· Engineered specifically for Indian riding conditions, the Tuono 457 incorporates a comprehensive suite of comfort enhancements designed to deliver superior ride quality across varied terrains.

· A softer initial suspension stroke effectively absorbs potholes and speed breakers, while factory‑recalibrated compression damping ensures adaptability across diverse road surfaces.

· Preload adjustability at both ends allows riders to tailor the setup to their preference, further elevating control and confidence.

· Complementing this is an advanced seat construction featuring a high‑resilience foam core that significantly dampens engine and road vibrations.

ADJUSTABLE BREAK LEVER:

The new special edition Tuono 457 features customizable lever positioning designed to enhance rider comfort and control across every journey. It improves control in very tangible ways:

· Optimised reach = better modulation: When the lever span matches the rider’s hand size, fingers can apply pressure more progressively rather than overreaching or gripping awkwardly. This results in more precise braking input.

· Stronger grip and stability: A comfortable hand position allows the rider to maintain a firm, confident hold on the controls, especially during sudden braking or quick adjustments, reducing the chances of jerky inputs.

· Reduced fatigue = consistent control: Less strain on the fingers and wrist means the rider can maintain consistent braking performance over longer durations, whether in traffic or on highways.

· Improved feedback from the brakes: With better finger placement and leverage, the rider can more clearly feel the braking response, enabling quicker and more accurate adjustments.

ENGINE, ELECTRONICS AND CHASSIS:

· At the heart of the new special Edition Tuono 457 edition lies the same trusted 457cc parallel-twin engine producing max power of 35 kW and 43.5 Nm of torque, delivering a responsive and exciting riding experience across the rev range.

· Paired with a lightweight aluminium chassis, best in class power-to-weight ratio, ride-by-wire throttle and sophisticated rider aids, the new naked motorcycle embodies Aprilia‘s philosophy of delivering race-inspired road performance with precision and control.

· What particularly characterizes and distinguishes the special edition Aprilia Tuono 457 is the care and attention dedicated to every single element and detail that makes it up. Attention that allows improved performance and functionality.

· The dashboard: TFT digital instrument, receives all the information from the CAN line and becomes an integral part of the self-diagnosis system as it has a historical memory. It retains all the indications of the previous one (including the possibility of self-timing with memory of the last 40 laps) with an extremely modern and compact design

· The LED lighting is adjustable to three levels.

· The front headlight ensures perfect vision when driving in the dark.

· The rear sports an innovative design and is equipped with LEDs.

· The ignition key has internal coding, and the ignition lock is equipped with an immobilizer as standard.

QUALITY:

· All Aprilia performance, with sure shot peace of mind. The endless durability tests during the development phase have made it possible to create a bike with total reliability in every component. Aprilia now able to offer a 4-year warranty or 48000 KM (whichever is earlier) to protect its value for longer.

LIST OF ACCESSORIES:

· Passenger Seat Cover

· USB Socket

· Helmet Cable Lock

· TPMS

· Outside Vehicle Cover

· Electronic Antitheft

· Fork Sliders

· Shorter Mudguard

· Quick Shifter Up/Down

· Front Brake Pads Sintered

The new special edition Tuono457 in Mamba Black and Puma Grey liveries is now open for prebooking at select Aprilia showrooms across India.