Dr. Uday Goutam Honoured for Legendary Excellence in Neurosurgery & Brain Stroke Prevention Public Health Services at Times Network India Health Summit 2026

Hyderabad, June 22: Renowned Neurosurgeon and public health advocate Dr. Uday Goutam was honoured with the prestigious recognition for “Legendary Excellence in Neurosurgery & Brain Stroke Prevention Public Health Services” at the Times Network India Health Summit 2026, held in Hyderabad.

The award was presented by the Honourable Governor of Telangana, Shri Shiv Pratap Shukla, and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shri C. V. Anand, recognizing Dr. Uday Goutam‘s outstanding contributions to neurosurgery, stroke prevention awareness, and public healthcare service.

The prestigious summit brought together some of the state’s most reputed medical professionals, senior government officials, policymakers, healthcare administrators, academicians, dignitaries, and intellectuals to celebrate excellence and innovation in the healthcare sector.

Dr. Uday Goutam has earned widespread recognition for his commitment to advancing neurological healthcare, promoting early diagnosis and prevention of brain stroke, and making specialized medical services accessible to the public. Through his clinical excellence, community outreach initiatives, health awareness campaigns, and patient-centric approach, he has significantly contributed to improving neurological health outcomes across society.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Uday Goutam expressed his gratitude for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to serving patients and strengthening public awareness on neurological disorders and stroke prevention. He emphasized the importance of timely medical intervention, preventive healthcare, and continuous public education in reducing the burden of stroke-related disabilities and fatalities.

The recognition at the Times Network India Health Summit 2026 stands as a testament to Dr. Uday Goutam‘s unwavering dedication, professional excellence, and impactful service in the field of neurosurgery and public health.

The event concluded with deliberations on emerging healthcare challenges, innovations in medical science, and the collective responsibility of healthcare professionals in building a healthier society.