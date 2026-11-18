CYPRUS, NOVEMBER 18, 2026 – After more than two years of live operation supporting thousands of traders across multiple brands, ArcaTrader, the trading platform built by FDCTech, Inc. (OTC: FDCT), announced on November 17 its expansion into Perpetuals through integrations with Hyperliquid, Binance, and Bybit.

Originally built by FDCTech, a US public company with a market capitalization of more than $500 million, ArcaTrader has been live for more than two years and serves over 10,000 traders across multiple brands. The rebrand adds Perpetuals to the platform’s existing CFD offering in forex, metals, energy, indices and equities, giving brokers and prop firms access to both from a single platform.

Ahead of launch, more than 10 perpetuals prop firms, including multiple ranked among the industry’s top 15, are preparing to roll out their perpetuals products through ArcaTrader. The launch comes as perpetuals become one of the fastest-growing segments in trading, and one where no single platform provider has yet become the market standard.

ArcaTrader’s perpetuals offering is powered by Hyperliquid, giving firms access to live market liquidity and 24/7 trading. Firms can send order flow directly to Hyperliquid, where trades are executed against live liquidity and settled on-chain. Market data comes directly from Hyperliquid, while Binance and Bybit provide additional data sources. Traders can access perpetuals and CFDs through a single account on the web. iOS and Android apps are coming soon.

ArcaTrader operates on a B2B model: brokers and prop firms license the platform, while their traders access it at no cost. Brokers can launch a multi-asset brokerage under their own brand and connect their existing infrastructure via API. Prop firms can manage evaluations and funded accounts, set custom rules and drawdown limits.

Pricing is structured to support both established industry leaders and new firms launching their first platform. The launch is backed by a strategic partner group which will support ArcaTrader’s next phase of growth.

“Every major market has a platform the industry defaults to. Forex has MetaTrader, futures has NinjaTrader, but perpetuals doesn’t have one yet, and that’s the gap ArcaTrader is built to fill. We’ve run this platform for real traders inside our own business for more than two years, so we know what brokers and prop firms actually need. With Hyperliquid at its core, ArcaTrader is built to work as well for the industry’s biggest names as it does for firms launching their first product,” said an ArcaTrader spokesperson.

ArcaTrader is available to brokers and prop firms today, with the first partner prop firms expected to launch their perpetuals offerings around Black Friday.