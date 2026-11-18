An estimated 80% of businesses overpay on utilities, with missed payments leading to late fees and unexpected disruptions. Gravity now verifies and pays every utility bill to help companies reduce manual work, avoid fees, and keep the lights on

SAN FRANCISCO, November 18, 2026 — Gravity , the leading enterprise carbon and energy management platform, today announced the addition of payments to its Utility Bill Management offering. Gravity collects each bill, verifies it, and pays the utility on time.

Utility bills are making headlines as costs climb. U.S. commercial electricity rates are up 26% since 2019 , and last year utilities asked regulators for $31 billion in rate increases , more than double the year before. An estimated 80% of businesses are overpaying on utilities as riders, surcharges, and late fees pile up on accounts that teams lack the time or capacity to review.

Paying utility bills is typically an unwieldy, manual process. At each facility, bills flow to whomever opened the account or a shared inbox no one checks. Finance teams log into portal after portal to track bills down. At best, a missed bill means a late fee. At worst, it means a plant without power or a job site that can’t open. One homebuilder working with Gravity saw 25 to 50 utility shutoffs per week. A global media company, meanwhile, had two office buildings go dark due to missed payments.

“Our customers’ finance and facilities teams are reviewing stacks of utility bills that are complicated by design, unique to each utility, and due at different times. It’s easy for errors to slip through and the costs of late fees and shutoffs add up quickly,” said Saleh ElHattab, Co-Founder and CEO of Gravity. “Gravity verifies every bill and pays on time to help companies recover the hours and dollars they’ve been losing.”

Gravity’s Utility Bill Management offering uses AI agents to audit electricity, natural gas, water, and waste costs and catch the overcharges, incorrect tariffs, and anomalies hiding in utility bills. Now Gravity pays those bills too. The platform collects bills via uploads and direct integrations with over 9,000 utility providers, and verifies each bill before payment. Customers set payment schedules, approval permissions, thresholds, and flags, so bills within their expected range are paid automatically while unusual bills are held for review.

Customers also choose how their money moves. Companies that want to use their AP system can have Gravity send verified bills to Oracle, SAP, and other AP tools to execute payment. Gravity can also pay utilities directly by ACH, credit card, or check and sync every payment back to the company’s ERP or AP system. Either way, finance teams stop processing bills by hand, avoid late fees, and keep their sites running.

Every utility bill that runs through Gravity also becomes usable data. Finance consolidates spend across meters and sites, facilities teams identify waste and scope efficiency projects, and for companies that report emissions, the same data flows into Gravity’s carbon accounting. Teams work from one verified source instead of energy data spread across separate systems.

Utility Bill Management customers are already seeing results. MiddleGround Capital, a private equity firm with 15 portfolio companies, has saved over $1.43 million across its portfolio and identified $501,000 in utility refunds. A. M. Castle & Co., a global metals distributor, processor, and supply chain solutions provider backed by MiddleGround, uses Gravity to review utility costs across its operations and identify potential billing adjustments.

“Gravity gives us additional visibility into our utility costs and has helped identify billing adjustments leading to significant recoveries across our operational locations. It has been a useful resource for our team as we continue to review and manage these expenses,” said Rocky Rockwell, EVP Operations at A. M. Castle & Co.”