Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Alabama Self Storage Facility

Mobile, AL, February 14, 2025 — Omega Properties, Inc. is pleased to announce the successful sale of the vacant self-storage facility located at 192 Wren Lane South in Robertsdale, Alabama, to an out-of-town buyer.

The facility sits on a 0.55-acre site and comprises 50 units totaling approximately 4,262 rentable square feet. The facility, which fronts U.S. Highway 90, offers high visibility and easy accessibility, making it an attractive location for the buyer. The buyer will be making improvements and updates to get the facility operational again.

“Bringing this transaction to a successful close is a testament to our team’s market expertise and ability to connect the right buyers with strategic investment opportunities,” said Sharon Wright, CCIM, of Omega Properties. “The facility’s location made it an appealing option for the buyer, and we look forward to seeing its success under new ownership.”

The self-storage sector remains a resilient and growing asset class, especially in markets where demand for affordable and accessible storage solutions is on the rise. Omega Properties, a leading brokerage firm specializing in self-storage investments, has been instrumental in facilitating numerous successful transactions across the region.

Bill Barnhill, CCIM, Stuart P. LaGroue, Sr. and Sharon Wright, CCIM are the Gulf Coast region Affiliates for Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties. They can be reached at 251-432-1287.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property.