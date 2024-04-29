India,29th April 2024: India’s No 1 Gold Platform, run by Augmont Gold For All, recently announced that they are all set to enter into a new partnership with online portal Zepto , making their gold and silver coins now available through their platform. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Augmont Gold For All in expanding their digital footprint and making their products more accessible to our customers.

Through this strategic partnership, the brand aims to bring more value and ease to its customers. Probable customers can now buy 1gm & 0.5gm gold coins, and 10gm silver coins effortlessly on Zepto, suitable for different needs and budgets. Furthermore, with the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya being just round the corner, will all the more heighten this association. Buying gold on Akshaya Tritiya is said to symbolise wealth and success that will be appreciated over time. This tie-up with Zepto will enable probable customers to buy the gold at ease – anytime anywhere and will facilitate the brand to grow threefold during the current festive season. This association will encourage valuable customers to buy gold as well as cherish the new beginnings, providing them with maximum benefits of product exchange in the future.