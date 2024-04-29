Hundreds of people attended Udaipur’s Largest Shopping and Entertainment destination, Urban Square Mall, which recently hosted an enchanting Sufi Musical Night. Against the backdrop of Udaipur’s rich heritage, Urban Square Mall brought the first-of-its-kind Sufi musical event to Udaipur, offering a unique experience where attendees immersed themselves in the rhythms of the Sufi musical performance by “The Arth Band.”
Adding to the excitement, the renowned actress Minissha Lamba also graced the event with her elegance and charm and interacted with the audience, enhancing the allure of the evening. She shared her experiences about the Urban Square Mall and admired its vibrant atmosphere.
Startled by witnessing the massive response from the attendees, Mr. Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director of Bhumika Group, expressed, “We are thrilled to receive the immense love and response for our attendees through this sufi musical event. At Urban Square Mall, we are committed to providing unique and memorable experiences for our visitors, and this Sufi Night is a testament to that commitment. We are grateful to the Arth Band and Ms. Minissha Lamba for adding elegance and charm to this event. We look forward to organizing more such star-studded events in the future.”
Minissha Lamba also expressed her excitement about the event, stating, “It was a pleasure to be part of such a special evening at Urban Square Mall. The vibrant atmosphere and the enchanting Sufi music have created a truly magical experience for everyone here. I’m delighted to be here and witness this magical Sufi event.”