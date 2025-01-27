Axell Launches Tejas Pilot Watch Celebrating India’s 76th Republic Day and Make in India Spirit

January 27th, 2025: Axell, a renowned Indian luxury watch brand, announces the launch of the Tejas Pilot Watch, commemorating India’s 76th Republic Day. Inspired by the indigenously developed Tejas fighter jet, this exceptional timepiece embodies the spirit of India’s self-reliance and innovation, marking a milestone under the Make in India initiative.

The Tejas Pilot Watch is a seamless blend of style, functionality, and national pride, designed for aviation enthusiasts, patriots, and collectors alike. Each detail pays homage to India’s aerospace achievements, with bold aesthetics and high-precision engineering that reflect Axell’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

The Tejas Pilot Watch honors the remarkable journey of India’s Tejas fighter jet, the nation’s first self-manufactured combat aircraft. Available in two distinguished designs, black dial with a leather strap and grey dial with a stainless steel strap, the watch celebrates the synergy between innovation and tradition.

Key Features and Specifications

This timepiece is equipped with world-class features, ensuring durability, functionality, and timeless appeal:

316L Surgical-Grade Stainless Steel Case: Offers unmatched resilience and a premium feel.

Double-Domed Sapphire Crystal: Scratch-resistant with anti-glare coating for optimum visibility.

Seiko Mecaquartz Movement: Combines the precision of quartz with the elegance of mechanical movement.

Chronograph Functionality: Features a central 60-second hand and sub-dials for minute and 24-hour tracking.

Indian Air Force Tribute: A sub-dial displays the Air Force insignia, paying homage to India’s aerospace prowess.

Luminous Markers and Hands: Enhanced with Japanese lume for superior readability in low-light environments.

Unidirectional Rotating Bezel: Adds functional versatility and a tactile design element.

The Tejas Pilot Watch strikes a fine balance between aesthetics and functionality. The black dial variant with its leather strap exudes timeless sophistication, while the grey dial with a stainless steel strap showcases modern elegance. Each watch is delivered in premium packaging, making it a perfect keepsake or gift for collectors and aviation aficionados.

“We are not just celebrating a fighter jet, we are celebrating India’s remarkable journey towards self-reliance and its unwavering commitment to innovation,” says Yash Khullar, Founder of Axell. “The Tejas Pilot Watch is not merely a tribute to the Tejas fighter jet, it symbolizes India’s progress in the fields of technology, defense, and manufacturing. This timepiece is a representation of our collective achievements, reflecting the boldness and vision that characterize India’s growth on the global stage. With the Tejas Pilot Watch, we honor not just the excellence of Indian aerospace engineering but also the spirit of innovation that drives us forward. By blending cutting-edge design, precision, and craftsmanship, we’ve created a luxurious, high-performance watch that encapsulates the pride of our nation. This watch serves as a lasting reminder of India’s potential and its global aspirations, standing as a symbol of excellence, pride, and the future of Indian innovation.”

The Tejas Pilot Watch is now available for purchase on Axell’s official website.