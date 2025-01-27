DigiHaat Brings Back 1950s era This Republic Day

New Delhi, 27 January 2025: DigiHaat, the subsidiary of the Open Network for Digital Commerce, is set to make this Republic Day memorable by bringing back the essence of affordability with its 1950s Pricing campaign starting 25th January until 31st January 2025. This unique initiative focuses on delivering customers exceptional value while empowering small sellers, artisans, and entrepreneurs across India.

In an era where e-commerce platforms often charge hidden fees, inflated commissions, and unnecessary membership or subscription costs, DigiHaat is revolutionizing the digital shopping experience by offering fair and transparent pricing making it ‘Desh Ka Apna Cart – DigiHaat’. Customers can explore a wide range of products—food, groceries, electronics, handicrafts, and more—without worrying about hidden platform charges or inflated costs.

Fair and Transparent Pricing Without Hidden Fees

Unlike many platforms, DigiHaat ensures no hidden costs, making e-commerce accessible for everyone. From groceries and food to affordable tech gadgets and traditional crafts, DigiHaat caters to diverse customer needs while ensuring sellers receive their fair share. This is made possible by DigiHaat’s deep collaboration with Google Cloud, leveraging its Vertex Retail Search and AI capabilities to surface the best products and deals for buyers.

Empowering Local Sellers, Artisans, and Entrepreneurs

DigiHaat is committed to supporting the “Vocal for Local” movement by giving small businesses, women entrepreneurs, farmers, and artisans a platform to showcase their products to a nationwide audience. This Republic Day, the platform celebrates India’s spirit of self-reliance by providing customers with authentic and affordable products while helping sellers thrive in the digital economy. All these offerings are seamlessly powered by the ONDC network, which ensures a fair and inclusive digital marketplace connecting buyers and sellers with ease.

As the campaign goes live, Rahul Vij, COO, DigiHaat shared, “This Republic Day, we celebrate the entrepreneurial spirit of India and the cultural richness of our artisans by making digital shopping accessible to all. Powered by the ONDC network, DigiHaat ensures a seamless and inclusive digital marketplace that bridges the gap between buyers and sellers. DigiHaat closely aligns with the “Vocal for Local” movement and Atmanirbhar Bharat by offering a platform for India’s small-scale businesses, women entrepreneurs, and artisans to reach a wider audience without the financial burdens of traditional e-commerce platforms.”

Key Campaign Highlights:

– 1950s Pricing”: A symbolic initiative to offer products at fair and affordable rates, reminiscent of simpler times.

– Transparent E-Commerce: No hidden platform fees, commissions, or subscription charges.

A Step Towards Self-Reliant India

This Republic Day, join DigiHaat in celebrating India’s local talent and heritage while enjoying unbeatable value on a wide range of products.