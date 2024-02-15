B-square Bags End-to-end Erp Implementation Contract

New Delhi, February 15th 2024:B-Square Solutions, the single stop IT partner which has been successfully implementing a bouquet of diverse IT solutions and services all over the world for the last 20 years has announced bagging the contract from Shri Tirupati Enterprises,a leading manufacturer of Copper wire rods, headquartered in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.Faced with challenges related to process optimization, quality control, and supply chain management, Shri Tirupati Enterprises recognized the need for a tailored ERP solution to streamline operations, improve data accuracy and maintain a competitive edge in the market.

With a proven track record of delivering cutting-edge diverse IT solutions to varied sectors, B-Square quickly understood the requirements of Shri Tirupati Enterprises and customised its 5th Generation ERP Solution, Pothera, to enable Shri Tirupati Enterprises address industry-specific challenges and enhance overall business operations.