Bangur Concrete commissions new RMC Plant in West Bengal

Bangur Concrete, part of the ‘Bangur’ Master Brand of Shree Cement Ltd., has commissioned a new Ready-Mix Concrete (RMC) plant in Baidyabati, Kolkata. With a production capacity of 60 cubic meters per hour, the launch expands the company’s nationwide network to 26 RMC plants.

The Baidyabati plant has been developed to cater to the region’s rising infrastructure, industrial, and real estate needs by delivering reliable, high-quality, and performance-driven concrete. Located strategically within the Hooghly district, the facility is well-positioned to ensure timely supply to key projects across Kolkata and its surrounding growth corridors.

Commenting on the development, Neeraj Akhoury, Managing Director, Shree Cement Ltd., said,

“West Bengal is an important market with strong potential in both urban and industrial development. The commissioning of our new Ready-Mix Concrete plant in Baidyabati strengthens our presence in eastern India and reiterates our commitment to supporting the state’s growth ambitions. This facility reflects our focus on providing sustainable, high-quality construction solutions while contributing to India’s infrastructure progress.”

With the addition of the Baidyabati unit, Bangur Concrete now operates 26 RMC plants across India, each featuring advanced batching systems, stringent quality control, and eco-compliant processes to ensure consistency, efficiency, and operational excellence.

The new facility integrates modern batching technology, optimized material handling, and efficient logistics to accelerate project timelines with lower environmental impact. This expansion reinforces Bangur Concrete’s mission of advancing green construction practices while supporting India’s transition towards a low-carbon future.