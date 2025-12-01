Mahindra Auto clocks 56,336 SUVs and 92,670 total vehicle sales in November 2025

New Delhi, Dec 01st: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2025 stood at 92,670 vehicles, a growth of 19% including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,336 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 22% and overall, 57,598 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 24,843, a growth of 17%.