Mahindra Auto clocks 56,336 SUVs and 92,670 total vehicle sales in November 2025

New Delhi, Dec 01st: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of November 2025 stood at 92,670 vehicles, a growth of 19% including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 56,336 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 22% and overall, 57,598 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 24,843, a growth of 17%.
According to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “In November, we achieved SUV sales of 56,336 units, a growth of 22%. The total vehicle sales stand at 92,670 units, a 19% year-on-year growth. We also celebrated the one-year anniversary of our Electric Origin SUVs and launched India’s first authentic Electric Origin 7-seater SUV – the XEV 9S – along with the world’s first Formula E-themed special edition SUV, the Mahindra BE 6 Formula E Edition.”