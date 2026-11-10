Bank Deposits Lost Value in Most Advanced Economies, New Data Shows

Bank deposits in Croatia lost the most to inflation among advanced economies, a November 2026 report finds. By comparing what banks paid on deposits with how fast consumer prices rose, a new study by Atmos shows that in most of the economies it looked at, from Japan to the US, money left in the bank bought less when the year closed than when it opened.

Croatia is the advanced economy where bank deposits lost the most to inflation, paying savers 1.53% in 2025 as prices climbed 4.4%.

Interest on bank deposits in Japan averaged 0.40% in 2025, the lowest rate among the 10 countries where savers fell furthest behind inflation.

The United States ranked 13th, with Americans losing around 1% of their bank savings, or $9.20 per $1K.

The research examined 34 advanced economies to find where money kept in bank deposits lost the most value to inflation in 2025. It took the average interest rate banks paid on deposits over the year, using fixed-term deposit rates for the EU, the US, the UK and Japan, all before tax. Taking each economy’s 2025 inflation rate away from that figure gave the real return on savings, which was then turned into the gain or loss on every 1,000 units of local currency kept on deposit. The economies were ranked from the biggest loss to the biggest gain.

Here’s how the 10 advanced economies where bank deposits lost the most to inflation compare:

Rank Country Deposit Rate (%, 2025 average) Inflation (%, 2025) Real Return on Savings (%, 2025) Gain or Loss on 1,000 Saved (local currency) 1 Croatia 1.53 4.40 -2.87 -29 2 Japan 0.40 3.17 -2.77 -28 3 Bulgaria 0.88 3.50 -2.62 -26 4 Estonia 2.25 4.80 -2.55 -26 5 Slovakia 2.12 4.20 -2.08 -21 6 Austria 1.77 3.60 -1.83 -18 7 Latvia 2.01 3.80 -1.79 -18 8 Greece 1.26 2.90 -1.64 -16 9 Slovenia 0.99 2.50 -1.52 -15 10 Lithuania 1.98 3.40 -1.42 -14

You can access the full report findings by following this link