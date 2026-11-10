Wealthspire Acquires London-Based Black Frame Consulting

NEW YORK, Nov 10 — Wealthspire, an independent wealth management, institutional advisory, and business management firm, today announced that Ground Control Business Management (“Ground Control”), a division of Wealthspire, has acquired Black Frame Consulting, a London-based business management firm.

The acquisition builds on Ground Control’s existing presence in the U.K., adding a team with complementary expertise and specialized capabilities in music and global touring.

Black Frame provides business management services, including bill pay, bookkeeping, invoicing, credit control, and tax consulting and preparation. Led by Managing Director Amanda Barnett, the firm supports entertainment professionals with the financial and administrative needs associated with their careers.

“Working in the entertainment industry brings a distinct set of financial demands, and Black Frame has experience helping clients navigate them,” said Mike LaMena, chief executive officer of Wealthspire. “That expertise adds a valuable dimension to Ground Control’s service of these professionals through every stage of their careers.”

“Our clients rely on us to manage the financial details behind their work so they can focus on their passion,” said Amanda Barnett, managing director of Black Frame. “Joining Ground Control and the broader Wealthspire organization is an opportunity to build on that foundation with a wider team and additional capabilities behind us.”

Black Frame’s seven-person team will continue to be led by Barnett as it integrates into Ground Control, supported by the leadership of Nick Parkinson, Ground Control’s UK President. The announcement comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of London-based private wealth manager Atlantic Swiss Private Clients, with whom Black Frame shares several client relationships.