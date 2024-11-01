Bank-Ordered Auction IntegriCo Composite Plant Equipment to Sell to Highest Bidder

Sarepta, LA, November 01, 2024 — In an upcoming bank-ordered auction, the entire production equipment of IntegriCo Composites Inc. will be available to the highest bidder. This auction allows industry professionals, especially those in the recycling and composite manufacturing fields, to acquire advanced, state-of-the-art equipment from one of the nation’s leaders in composite industrial product manufacturing.

The live inspection is scheduled for November 6, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM at the IntegriCo plant in Sarepta, Louisiana, offering bidders a chance to examine the equipment in-person prior to the auction. The virtual online auction will follow on Thursday, November 7 10:30AM CST.

Founded in 2007, IntegriCo Composites Inc. was a trailblazer in creating composite railroad ties and industrial products from recycled plastics. Through a patented, low-heat process, IntegriCo transformed fill-bound plastics into high-strength composite materials that met and often exceeded industry standards for durability and structural integrity. IntegriCo’s products were sourced from tough-to-recycle plastics that typically end up in landfills, emphasizing the company’s commitment to a sustainable, circular economy.

This auction provides an opportunity for companies looking to expand their own production capabilities within the recycling sector. IntegriCo’s production facility equipment is uniquely designed to handle and repurpose high-volumes of recycled materials, and the assets are ideally suited for firms focused on sustainable manufacturing solutions and product lifecycle management.

Key Auction Details:

• Auction Type: Bank-ordered, selling to the highest bidder

• Inspection Date: November 6, 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM

• Location: IntegriCo Plant, Sarepta, LA

• Featured Items: Full line of composite manufacturing and recycling equipment

With interest expected from leaders in the recycling and composite industries, potential buyers are encouraged to attend the live inspection on November 6th to assess the equipment’s capabilities and plan strategic acquisitions.

IntegriCo Composites is a portfolio company of Purchase Capital, an investment firm led by veteran investor Nicholas J. Singer. Purchase Capital’s commitment to long-term value creation aligns with IntegriCo’s vision for sustainable innovation and a circular economy.

This auction represents an incredible opportunity for industry players looking to secure cutting-edge equipment and scale operations in the growing field of composite and recycled products. Don’t miss this chance to purchase premier industrial assets and drive forward the future of sustainable manufacturing.