Aspect43 Announces the Launch of HRTechCircle: New Market Fluency Training and Certification Programs for HR Tech, TA Tech, and Work Tech

Boise, ID, November 01, 2024 — Aspect43 is excited to announce the launch of HRTechCircle, a pioneering market fluency training and vendor certification program designed for the HR Tech, Talent Acquisition Tech (TA Tech), and Work Tech markets.

HRTechCircle’s market fluency training provides industry vendors and investors with a strategic understanding of market dynamics, the tech landscape, key trends, user expectations, and buyer personas. It enhances customer and buyer research to inform strategic decision-making, foster customer-centric solutions, empower sales teams to meet growth targets, strengthen customer relationships, and build brand trust.

“The focus on market fluency is overdue; enhancing understanding of the HR Tech industry will elevate the entire function and strengthen our goal of improving work,” said Meg Bear, HR Industry Strategist.

A recent 2024 State of HR Tech research report revealed that 78% of HR and talent practitioners believe vendors need better training on the market landscape and HR’s evolving role. Customer success, product, and sales are called out for critical improvement needs.

“Our strategy clients have emphasized a pressing need for greater market understanding among their teams. They know their own products well but often lack insight into how these products fit within the broader landscape and the day-to-day challenges faced by practitioners,” said Sarah White, CEO of Aspect43.

HRTechCircle programs include:

*Market Fluency Training and Certification

*New Hire and Sales Boot Camp Support

*Start-up & International Expansion Training

*Investor Sessions for new investors or analysts evaluating the market

*90-day Executive/Key Leader Launch

Beginning in January 2025, all Aspect43 member levels will include HRTechCircle’s quarterly market training for all member employees. The additional certification programs reflect the company’s commitment to internal development and a deep understanding of customer needs.