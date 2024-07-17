Beauty Brand Lamior launches first-of-its-kind foundation in India

New Delhi, 17 July 2024: In an exciting new development for the beauty industry, Lamior is launching the first-of-its-kind foundation in India: The Glow Burst Encapsulated Foundation. This pioneering product offers bio-advanced encapsulated pigment micro-droplet technology in which pigment capsules are suspended in an ultra-hydrating skincare base to deliver unparalleled results in coverage, finish, and skincare. The product was priorly launched in a virtual launch on 17th of July, making its media debut.

The Glow Burst Encapsulated Foundation stands out with its pigment micro-droplets, housed in an ultra-hydrating skincare base that blends effortlessly. Infused with noni, ceramides, and cloudberry, the skincare base helps fade dark spots and improve skin tone. Moreover, the foundation offers a buildable, light-to-medium even coverage that conceals, evens out skin tone, and gives a luminous, bare-skin filter effect.

“We’ve always wanted our customers to experience glam with skin care. All Lamior products have a thought behind them- blending beauty with wellness. The Glow Burst Encapsulated Foundation is a valuable addition to any beauty regimen. Its lightweight, hydrating formula and skin-like finish make it perfect for those seeking a natural, radiant look without compromising on skincare benefits. We’re thrilled to introduce a product that not only enhances beauty but also nourishes your skin with its 72% skincare base, for the first time ever in India.” said Aakriti Jayant Chhaparia, Co-Founder of Lamior.

Gaining an appreciation for perfect coverage, ultra-lightweight feel, instant burst of moisture, and luminous and smooth feel, Lamior’s Glow Burst Encapsulated Foundation has left users wanting more of a fresh, halo-like glow that lasts up to 12 hours!

With its clean, vegan ingredients, it aligns with the modern consumer’s demand for products that are both effective and conscientious. By addressing common skin concerns such as dark spots and dehydration, it simplifies the beauty routine, merging the benefits of skincare and makeup into one exceptional product. The foundation gives a radiant, plump, and youthful look, making the complexion appear refreshed and healthy.

The Glow Burst Encapsulated Foundation is available.