MOURI Tech & Vertisystem Unite with Grand Collaboration Day in Indore’s Crystal IT Park

Wednesday, July 17,Indore, Madhya Pradesh : MOURI Tech and Vertisystem celebrated their merger with a vibrant Collaboration Day event at their Indore offshore office. Associates from both companies participated in various activities, including an office tour, a group plantation drive, a team balloon release, and a gala evening event. Led by global leaders from both organizations, the event emphasized the united message of “soaring high together” as associates from across the globe joined in the festivities.

Excitement for the Future

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Anil Yerramreddy, Global CEO of MOURI Tech, expressed his excitement, stating, “Vertisystem joining the MOURI Tech group is a major step forward. We plan to invest 200 crores over the next three years and expand our Indore headcount to 1,000 people.” This significant investment underscores the commitment to growth and Indore’s potential.

Mr. Rakesh Sadhwani, CEO of Vertisystem, echoed Mr. Yerramreddy’s enthusiasm. He highlighted the “rich, untapped talent pool” in Indore and Madhya Pradesh, stating, “We aim to provide global opportunities, especially in artificial intelligence, data analytics, IT infrastructure, cloud & security solutions, and digital transformation.” This focus on attracting talent aligns with the vision of becoming a leader in these critical sectors.

Global Impact, Local Celebration: A United Front

The acquisition and Collaboration Day resonated powerfully with associates from both MOURI Tech and Vertisystem worldwide. Vertisystem’s team embraced the opportunity to join a larger, dynamic force, and a palpable sense of excitement permeated the air. The event solidified a shared vision and unwavering commitment to growth, innovation, and IT sector leadership. This Indore celebration marked the beginning of a collaborative journey – MOURI Tech and Vertisystem, soaring high together.