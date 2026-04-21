BEKIND Hospitality Group Introduces ‘Maharaja Experiences’ to welcome Indian Travellers to the Maldives

Male, Republic Of Maldives, Apr 21(BNP): As India emerges as one of the fastest-growing outbound travel markets, BEKIND Hospitality Group is strategically strengthening its presence among Indian travellers with the launch of its bespoke Maharaja Experiences across its Maldivian properties- Fushifaru Maldives and Meyyafushi Maldives.

Rooted in BEKIND’s philosophy of creating ‘moments of kindness’ through holistic, responsible, and deeply personal hospitality experiences, the Maharaja offering has been thoughtfully curated to resonate with the evolving preferences of the Indian traveller, where luxury meets familiarity, and indulgence is seamlessly balanced with cultural nuance.

At a time when travel is increasingly driven by meaning and connection, BEKIND’s approach goes beyond the traditional idea of a Maldivian escape. Across both properties, the experience is designed to foster a deeper relationship between guest and destination, luxury and sustainability, and most importantly, between people and their moments of pause.

Fushifaru Maldives, an exquisite boutique five-star island sanctuary nestled in the Lhaviyani Atoll, offers an intimate and immersive experience shaped by its unique ecological landscape. With a strong focus on authentic Maldivian hospitality, exploration, and connection to nature, the resort invites travellers to experience the Maldives as more than just a destination, it becomes a space for reflection, adventure, and personal journeys.

Meyyafushi Maldives, the latest addition to the BEKIND portfolio, builds on this philosophy with a more expansive, premium-all-inclusive, family-centric approach. Designed as a multi-dimensional resort, it features an underwater restaurant, world’s first fixed overwater padel tennis court, a sky Lounge with glass-bottom pool, mini bowling and water villas with slides. These features seamlessly integrate spaces for relaxation, recreation, and connection, catering to multi-generational travellers who seek both indulgence and engagement. With a strong emphasis on inclusivity and experiential learning, Meyyafushi creates a balanced environment where families can connect within and beyond.

The Maharaja Experience has been designed as a seamless, end-to-end journey from the moment guests arrive in the Maldives to their final farewell. From personalised airport meet-and-greet services and access to exclusive seaplane lounges, to scenic transfers over the Indian Ocean, every touchpoint is curated to ensure comfort, ease, and a sense of arrival.

Within the villas, guests are welcomed with India-inspired amenities and thoughtful inclusions that bring a sense of familiarity to a faraway paradise. Culinary experiences form the heart of the offering, with signature Indian Thali experiences, regionally inspired menus, and the flexibility of diverse dining formats across both properties. Special attention has been given to dietary preferences, including vegetarian and Jain cuisine, ensuring that every guest feels understood and cared for.

Beyond dining, the experience extends into curated moments of indulgence and discovery from spa and wellness rituals to water sports, cultural immersions, and family-friendly activities. At Meyyafushi, this is further enhanced with dedicated kids’ experiences, recreational zones, and interactive programming that encourages both play and learning.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ahmed Siaar, Cluster General Manager of Fushifaru and Meyyafushi Maldives said

“We love welcoming travellers from India and it has always been a key market for us, not just in terms of growth, but in the depth of experiences travellers seek. With the Maharaja Experience, we wanted to go beyond traditional luxury and create something that feels intuitive, personal, and culturally resonant. It’s about anticipating needs before they are expressed, while still allowing guests the freedom to discover the destination in their own way. At both Fushifaru and Meyyafushi, our focus remains on crafting experiences that are immersive, inclusive, and deeply memorable.”

With the Maharaja Experience, BEKIND Hospitality Group invites Indian travellers to rediscover the Maldives through a new perspective, one that is immersive yet intuitive, indulgent yet responsible, and luxurious yet deeply personal.

Both Fushifaru and Meyyafushi are designed to create not just stays, but meaningful, lasting relationships with the destination, its environment, its community and its people.