Make in India, for the World: RITES builds export momentum with key deliveries and fresh orders

Gurugram, Apr 21: RITES Limited continues to reinforce its position as a global railway solutions provider, significantly expanding its export footprint across Southern Africa. Through the delivery of advanced rolling stock and the securing of new international contracts, the company is demonstrating India’s growing capability in delivering end-to-end, technology-driven rail infrastructure solutions – Make in India, for the World.

A defining milestone was achieved in Mozambique, where RITES completed the supply of 10 Cape Gauge diesel-electric locomotives (3,300 HP) to the national operator CFM (Caminhos de Ferro de Moçambique). The final shipment reached Maputo Port on 16 April 2026, marking the fulfilment of the logistics phase of a contract signed in December 2023.

Manufactured at Banaras Locomotive Works, these locomotives are designed for Cape Gauge networks (1,067 mm) and built for demanding operating conditions. Equipped with AC-AC traction, microprocessor-based controls, remote monitoring, fault diagnostics, and advanced braking systems, they combine performance, safety, and operational efficiency, while also enhancing crew comfort on long-haul routes.

What makes the project particularly significant is its complexity. With India’s manufacturing base primarily geared towards broad gauge systems, the execution required design adaptation, specialised engineering, vendor coordination, and seamless logistics management. From manufacturing and testing to shipment and delivery, the project demonstrates India’s ability to deliver end-to-end railway export solutions.

The Mozambique engagement builds on a long-standing partnership between RITES and CFM, which has previously included the supply of passenger coaches and locomotives. The latest delivery further strengthens India’s presence in Mozambique’s rail infrastructure landscape, where with the nearly one-third of CFM’s locomotive fleet sourced from India, and deepens bilateral cooperation in transport development.

Beyond Mozambique, RITES is steadily expanding its regional footprint:

In South Africa, contracts secured from Talis Group and Ndalama Group involve customised 3,100 HP Cape Gauge locomotives tailored to specific operational and infrastructure requirements.

In Zimbabwe, an order from Berhard Group marks RITES ’ further entry into another strategically important rail network.

’ further entry into another strategically important rail network. Back in Mozambique, continued trust is reflected in a repeat order from ICVL for five additional locomotives, signalling sustained demand and long-term confidence.

Collectively, these developments represent more than commercial transactions—they highlight RITES’ evolving role in strengthening rail-based logistics, trade connectivity, and infrastructure modernisation across Africa.

They also underscore India’s emergence as a reliable global partner in complex infrastructure delivery, capable of offering cost-effective, customised, and high-performance railway solutions aligned with international standards.

Through sustained execution excellence and expanding international partnerships, RITES continues to advance India’s position in the global railway export market.