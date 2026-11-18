One video a day, one mission a day: the Samay Raina Bus drops into Erangel and Livik, with a CRAZYY twist and an extra surprise waiting at the end

The in-game experience runs in BGMI from December 9, 2026 to January 18, 2027, as part of the BGMI 4.7 update

Bengaluru, November 18, 2026: Erangel just got a lot more crazy. KRAFTON India today announced that Samay Raina is coming to BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), with the Samay Raina Avatar and a comedy-themed bus arriving on December 9 as part of the 4.7 update. Built for BGMI players in India, the experience puts Samay Raina on the map, literally, and gives players a new reason to drop in every single day.

Key Details:

The Samay Raina Bus will be spawning across 10 locations in both Erangel and Livik starting from December 9, 2026 to January 18, 2027 on Erangel and Livik, across Theme and Classic modes, in both Ranked and Unranked matches. The experience will not be available in Erangel Subzero.

Ten Missions. One Bus! Watch. Win. Repeat.

Watch out for the comedy-themed bus in the BATTLEGROUNDS on 9th December. Samay’s waiting to give special missions, apart from some fun surprise mini-acts. So, gear up for some epic fun with your squad. Remember, you can only advance to the next mission if you complete the previous one. Earn tokens and unlock a CRAZYY achievement! Samay Raina’s got a surprise for you in the end. Don’t miss it!

Samay Raina Special Items

The collaboration packs a punch with a lot of items coming in the game for players. It’s not just a set. The Samay Raina collaboration includes the Samay Raina Crazzy Set, Crazzy Siren Emote, Special Voice Pack, Banana Man, Puppet Skin, along with a party popper backpack, crazzy parachute, and a DP-28 gun skin. Time to go crazzy and unlock all the items.

Availability

The Samay Raina collaboration drops in BGMI on December 9, 2026 and runs until January 18, 2027 across Erangel and Livik, in Theme and Classic modes, across Ranked and Unranked matches. The BGMI 4.7 update arrives on November 18, 2026. More details will follow on BGMI’s official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook channels.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

Headquartered in Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is a global game developer and publisher dedicated to pioneering unforgettable worlds for players everywhere. Founded in 2007, KRAFTON brings together a diverse portfolio of studios including PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Montréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks, inZOI Studio, JOFSOFT, Eleventh Hour Games, OmniCraft Labs, Olivetree Games, Loonshot Games, and 9B STUDIO. Each is united by a commitment to bold imagination and breakthrough game-making. KRAFTON’s franchises and titles include PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, PUBG MOBILE, PUBG: BLINDSPOT, inZOI, Subnautica, MIMESIS, Hi-Fi Rush, Dinkum, TERA, My Little Puppy, and more. Guided by its vision to pioneer the path to players’ dreams, KRAFTON is focused on building franchises that last and delivering experiences that resonate with players around the world. For more information, visit www.KRAFTON.com.

About KRAFTON India

KRAFTON India is responsible for delivering premier mobile gaming experiences in the country, led by its flagship title BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 260 million downloads. Its diverse portfolio also includes titles such as Road To Valor: Empires, CookieRun India, and Real Cricket, catering to a wide spectrum of Indian gamers. KRAFTON India has also played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s esports landscape through marquee tournaments such as BGIS and BMPS, setting new benchmarks for development of grassroot talent, competitiveness, and fan engagement, while helping establish esports as a mainstream sporting and entertainment category in India. Beyond publishing games, KRAFTON India is committed to strengthening the digital entertainment ecosystem. Since 2021, the company has invested over $250 million in Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, esports, and technology. Additionally, KRAFTON has also launched the ₹6,000 crore KRAFTON India Unicorn Growth Fund with Naver and Mirae Asset to support high-potential startups. The company also actively supports game development talent through the KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI), currently in its fourth cohort, enabling emerging developers with funding, mentorship, and strategic guidance. Recently, KRAFTON launched the KIGI Academy, new industry-academia initiative designed to build India’s game development talent ecosystem, in association with IIT Madras.