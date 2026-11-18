Naani Krissh’s journey brings together acting, filmmaking, and a fascination with technology. Known also as Sai Krishna Uppalapu, he has built a career across direction, screenplay, animation, visual effects, cinematography, editing, lyrics, and production. His latest online film, Sthellar: Boss Mode On, brings many of these disciplines together under his banner, SSK ARTS.

According to his team, the film has crossed 10 million views on YouTube. For an independent creator who takes responsibility for several stages of production, the reported milestone represents an important moment in a journey that began with childhood experiments in animation.

Described in his promotional biography as a “Hollywood director from India” and celebrated by his supporters as a “Global Icon,” Krissh has developed a public identity around his work, performances, and personal style. His team reports appreciation from audiences across India and overseas, including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, Japan, China, and Nepal.

Sthellar: Boss Mode On – A Multi-Genre Online Film

For Sthellar: Boss Mode On, Krissh is credited with the story, screenplay, direction, cinematography, editing, 3D camera work, and production. Created using what his team describes as “cutting-edge intelligence,” the online film combines several genres within a world of futuristic inventions and larger-than-life characters. The production showcases Sthellar: Boss Mode On as an ambitious online independent multi-genre film, mastered with advanced Ultra-High Dynamic Range (HDR) visuals and next-generation spatial audio design.

The film introduces characters including King, Sthellar, Max, Jessica, and Mr. Don Baby. Those familiar with Krissh’s earlier online film Khaleshwar may recognise Mr. Don Baby as Bandababu, returning under a different identity. Robotic lions, a robotic bomb, and other futuristic creations add to the film’s imagined world.

Music is another part of the production in which Krissh has a personal creative role. Sai and Pavan are credited with the score, with mastering by Jeebu. Krissh wrote the lyrics for the title song, “Sthellar: Boss Mode On,” and “Boomba Binga,” connecting his interest in writing with his early love of music.

Naani Krissh as an Actor – Bharat Lion (2025)

His work as an actor is also an important part of his career. In Bharat Lion (2025), he portrayed the fictional character Major Pralaya Kaala Rudra, known as PKR. The performance placed him in front of the camera alongside his responsibilities as a filmmaker, giving him another way to shape the story and its characters.

According to his team, Bharat Lion was inspired by his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His promotional materials describe the production as a 31-minute 8K UHD animated tribute online film created using cutting-edge intelligence. Alongside its visual presentation, the project brought together his screenplay work and performance as PKR.

Jai Shree Ram (2024) – Filmmaking on a Mobile Device

Krissh’s interest in experimenting with production methods was also central to Jai Shree Ram (2024). His team describes it as an online film on Ayodhya Ram created entirely on a mobile device using HCVII, short for Human Command Visionary Imaginative Intelligence. For that project, he reportedly completed the direction, screenplay, 3D camera work, animation, graphics, visual effects, and editing on a mobile device. The production became another expression of his interest in finding ways to create ambitious visuals with independently developed workflows.

Khaleshwar (2020) – Exploring Science Fiction

Earlier, Khaleshwar (2020) explored science-fiction ideas including DNA cloning and bionic eyes. Presented in 8K Ultra HD, it is described by his team as an independent Indian sci-fi online film mastered in 8K Ultra HD. Krissh also contributed lyrics for its title song and the “Kaali Maata” song. The project introduced Bandababu, establishing a character connection that would later continue in Sthellar: Boss Mode On.

Opperah (2017) – An Early Creative Milestone

An earlier milestone was Opperah (2017), an online film combining fantasy, animation, and visual effects. Krissh handled its story, screenplay, direction, production, and animation effects, developing the approach of working across creative departments that remains evident in his later productions.

According to information shared by his team, veteran producer Kalaipuli S. Thanu and renowned Carnatic musician Veena Gayatri encouraged him after watching Opperah. Nearly a decade later, both watched Sthellar: Boss Mode On and appreciated his creative progress. Their continued encouragement gives the two projects a personal connection across different stages of his career.

Early Life, Family Background and Independent Learning

Born on May 30, 1996, Krissh is the son of the late, celebrated mandolin musician U. Srinivas. His biographical account states that he grew up separately from his father following his parents’ separation during his infancy. He describes his professional journey as independently built through self-learning and sustained experimentation.

As a child, he played the keyboard and guitar before filmmaking became his main focus. He began exploring animation at the age of eight, learning through research and practice rather than formal film training. Over time, that curiosity expanded into writing, visual effects, editing, acting, and other aspects of production. His creative interests also extend to composing, including developing signature intro music for his personal videos. Across these activities, there is a consistent desire to contribute directly to the sound, appearance, and personality of his work.

Global Presence, Travel and Personal Style

Away from production, travel and personal style form part of his public presence. According to his team, Krissh has travelled across 20 countries. His followers engage with his looks, fashion, and “swag,” as well as his films and performances, building a connection with the person behind the projects.

Continuing His Creative Journey with SSK ARTS

From Opperah and Khaleshwar to Jai Shree Ram, Bharat Lion, and Sthellar: Boss Mode On, Krissh’s career reflects a continuing interest in learning by creating. As an actor and filmmaker, he moves between imagining a character, performing a role, and handling the technical work needed to bring a story to the screen. With the reported YouTube success of Sthellar: Boss Mode On, Naani Krissh adds another chapter to that journey, continuing to develop online films under SSK ARTS that bring together storytelling, performance, music, and digital experimentation.

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