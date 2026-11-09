BNBAI: POWERING A SMARTER TOMORROW

THROUGH AI-DRIVEN TRADING INTELLIGENCE

The proposed digital finance ecosystem brings together artificial intelligence, market analysis, trading infrastructure and digital customer access.

Bringing Intelligence into Digital Finance

As artificial intelligence continues to transform the financial sector, BNBAI aims to build a connected digital finance ecosystem focused on AI-assistedmarket analysis, trading intelligence and digital accessibility.

Under its tagline, “Powering a Smarter Tomorrow,” BNBAI’s vision is to combine artificial intelligence, market data processing, algorithmic systems and trading infrastructure to support more informed trading decisions.

The proposed framework focuses on analysing market information, identifying patterns and evaluating trading signals. By bringing these capabilities together, BNBAI aims to make complex market information more structured and accessible to participants.

AI-Powered Market Analysis

BNBAI’s technology vision incorporates several key capabilities designed to support trading-related decision-making:

• Market Data Analysis: Processing relevant market information and price movements.

• Pattern Recognition: Identifying potential trends and recurring market behaviours.

• Liquidity Analysis: Evaluating relevant indicators to understand market conditions.

• Algorithmic Processing: Applying analytical models to trading workflows.

• Risk Analysis: Monitoring selected risk indicators and trading exposure.

• Trading Integration: Connecting compatible platforms and supporting automated execution where available and authorised.

A Connected Digital Trading Experience

BNBAI also envisions a centralised digital dashboard through which participants can access available trading information and monitor account activity.

The proposed interface is intended to provide visibility into supported markets, orders, positions, transaction history and performance information. Participants may also be able to review available profit-and-loss figures and relevant risk metrics.

Structured reporting, including proposed weekly activity summaries, is intended to make trading information easier to review over time. Account access, transaction monitoring and clearly defined operating procedures are also important elements of the broader framework.

BNBAI: BUILDING A SMARTER, CONNECTED FINANCIAL ECOSYSTEM

Security, Transparency and Risk Awareness

BNBAI’s proposed approach emphasises secure account access, transaction monitoring, information protection and transparent operating procedures. The objective is to bring technology and accessibility together while maintaining a clear focus on account control and risk awareness.

Artificial intelligence can help analyse data and identify potential market patterns, but financial markets remain unpredictable. AI-assisted analysis and algorithmic systems do not guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses.

Two Proposed Participation Models

BNBAI’s proposed ecosystem can be presented through two participation models:

1. Trading Participation

Designed for eligible participants seeking access to supported trading-related services, account monitoring and available performance information.

2. Business Participation

Intended for eligible participants interested in commercial opportunities associated with the BNBAI ecosystem, subject to the applicable business structure and agreements.

Each model requires clearly defined participation terms, eligibility requirements and operating procedures.

Powering a Smarter Tomorrow

BNBAI envisions an integrated digital finance ecosystem combining artificial intelligence, market intelligence, trading infrastructure and digital accessibility. Through AI-assisted analysis and data-driven insights, BNBAI aims to make market information more accessible and support a structured approach to understanding trading activity. With a focus on innovation, connectivity and responsible technology, BNBAI aspires to contribute to the future of AI-driven financial technology.

About BNBAI

BNBAI is a proposed digital finance ecosystem focused on AI-assisted market analysis, trading intelligence and digital customer access. By bringing together analytical technologies and connected digital tools, BNBAI aims to create a more accessible and integrated financial technology experience.

BNBAI — POWERING A SMARTER TOMORROW.